Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus Urge Fans to Be Safe

Because the world makes an attempt to sluggish the unfold of the coronavirus pandemic, the leisure trade has come to a close to standstill. Movie and tv productions have been suspended globally to hold casts and crews from contracting the virus. In the meantime, movie show closures have led studios to search later premiere dates or early streaming releases for the spring’s theatrical releases.

Whereas precautions have turn out to be extra widespread over the previous week, a whole bunch of 1000’s of individuals worldwide have already contracted COVID-19. Among the celebrities and leisure trade figures who’ve gone public with their diagnoses are utilizing their platform to strive to educate followers on the need of social distancing and praising the well being care professionals engaged on the entrance traces of the disaster.

Here’s a checklist of main figures within the leisure trade who’ve gone public with coronavirus diagnoses, in addition to the obtainable data on their recoveries up to now.

Tom Hanks wrote on Instagram: "Hiya, of us. @ritawilson and I are down right here in Australia. We felt a bit drained, like we had colds, and a few physique aches. Rita had some chills that got here and went. Slight fevers too. To play issues proper, as is required on the earth proper now, we had been examined for the Coronavirus, and had been discovered to be constructive. Nicely, now. What to do subsequent? The Medical Officers have protocols that should be adopted. We Hanks' might be examined, noticed, and remoted for so long as public well being and security requires. Not rather more to it than a one-day-at-a-time strategy, no? We'll hold the world posted and up to date. Care for yourselves! Hanx!"

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

On March 11, Tom Hanks and his spouse Rita Wilson each revealed they examined constructive for coronavirus whereas overseas in Australia. “We felt a bit drained, like we had colds, and a few physique aches,” Hanks wrote on Instagram with regard to their signs. They had been two of the primary celebs to announce they’d been recognized with COVID-19. On Sunday, Hanks tweeted that two weeks after their first signs they’re feeling higher and reminded, “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anybody – You don’t get it from anybody.”

Idris Elba tweeted: "This morning I examined constructive for Covid 19. I really feel okay, I've no signs up to now however have been remoted since I discovered about my potential publicity to the virus. Keep dwelling folks and be pragmatic. I'll hold you up to date on how I'm doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic."

Idris Elba

Idris Elba introduced he examined constructive for COVID-19 on March 16. In a video he shared along with his Twitter followers, the 47-year-old revealed he was not experiencing any signs regardless of being uncovered to the virus. On Saturday, throughout a FaceTime interview on Oprah Winfrey’s “Oprah Talks COVID-19” Apple TV Plus collection, the actor’s spouse, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, additionally revealed that she examined constructive for coronavirus. The couple each instructed Winfrey they don’t seem to be experiencing any signs as of but. “It would change within the coming weeks, and we’ll hold everybody up to date,” Dhowre mentioned throughout the interview. “However it’s worrisome that we’re sitting right here, two folks, and…we’re asymptomatic.”

Daniel Dae Kim

On March 19, “Misplaced” and “Hawaii 5-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim shared along with his Instagram followers that he examined constructive for COVID-19 after feeling slight signs like scratchiness in his throat. On Sunday, the 51-year-old shared that he has been self-isolating at dwelling in Hawaii, however would reunite along with his household on Monday with approval from his physician. “I’m completely happy to report that my progress has continued and I really feel virtually again to regular,” mentioned Kim in a video replace he posted on Instagram.

Colton Underwood

On Friday, March 20, “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood shared on Instagram that he had been following social distancing and self-isolation restrictions, however nonetheless examined constructive for COVID-19. The 28-year-old mentioned he started having signs, principally exhaustion, just a few days prior. “The primary factor is I can’t even stroll up a flight of stairs with out being out of breath or going to the lavatory with out having to sit down as a result of I’m exhausted,” he mentioned. On Monday, Underwood revealed that the previous few days since his analysis have been rougher than he anticipated. “Probably the most distinguished signs are my cough, evening sweats and shortness of breath, he wrote on Instagram. “Respiration is difficult, one of the simplest ways to describe it’s feeling like I solely have entry to 20% of my lungs.

Placido Domingo

Opera Star Placido Domingo shared he examined constructive for the coronavirus on Sunday. The 79-year-old, who was in Mexico, posted the information on Fb. “My household and I are all in self-isolation for so long as it’s deemed medically essential,” learn Domingo’s assertion. “Presently we’re all in good well being however I skilled fever and cough signs due to this fact determined to get examined and the end result got here again constructive.” He went on to urge his followers to observe their native authorities’s pointers and rules, saying, “Above all, please keep dwelling if you happen to can!”

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen, host of Bravo’s late-night present “Watch What Occurs Stay,” introduced on March 20 that he additionally had examined constructive for the virus. The 51-year-old took to Instagram and Twitter to notify followers that he won’t shoot reveals from dwelling as he had deliberate. “As a lot as I felt I may push via no matter I used to be feeling to do #WWHL from dwelling, we’re placing a pin in that for now so I can give attention to getting higher,” Cohen wrote on Instagram, including “I need to thank all of the medical professionals who’re working tirelessly for all of us.”

Lucian Grainge

Common Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge was hospitalized after testing constructive for coronavirus, sources instructed Selection. He’s reportedly receiving therapy at Los Angeles’ UCLA Medical Middle.

Aaron Tveit wrote on Instagram: "Hey everybody. I simply needed to replace you all that I've discovered that I've examined constructive for Covid-19. I've been in quarantine since Broadway reveals shut down on Thursday, March 12th, and I'm feeling significantly better. I take into account myself extraordinarily fortunate that my signs have been very gentle – chilly like with no fever – as so many are experiencing rather more severe signs, as a result of this can be a very harmful virus. One factor I've been experiencing is the lack of style and odor, which I believe is a giant signal for people who find themselves in any other case asymptotic. I used to be examined final Monday, and simply discovered the outcomes, nevertheless, I've been taking this example extraordinarily critically, even earlier than I used to be examined. I need everybody to notice that this may have an effect on anybody. And even if you happen to aren't feeling sick or displaying drastic signs – please take heed, keep protected, keep wholesome and I hope to see everybody on the theater once more quickly. And I needed to submit this with an image of Miles as a result of, they're loving all this additional time at dwelling with their People!"

Aaron Tveit

Broadway star Aaron Tveit introduced on Monday that he had examined constructive for COVID-19. The 36-year-old shared on Instagram that he has been in quarantine since Broadway reveals shut down on March 12. “I take into account myself extraordinarily fortunate that my signs have been very gentle – chilly like with no fever – as so many are experiencing rather more severe signs, as a result of this can be a very harmful virus,” wrote Tveit. He went on to urge his followers to “keep protected” and “keep wholesome” as a result of it could actually have an effect on anybody.

Olga Kurylenko

On March 15, “Quantum of Solace” actor Olga Kurylenko introduced she examined constructive for coronavirus after feeling in poor health per week prior to her analysis. On Sunday, nevertheless, the 40-year-old gave an replace on Instagram stating that she has utterly recovered from her signs. “Cough is nearly gone though I nonetheless cough within the mornings however then it utterly goes away for the day! I’m positive,” Kurylenko wrote on Instagram. “And now I’m simply having fun with this time to replicate on many issues and spend time with my son.”

Kristofer Hivju wrote on Instagram: "Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, at the moment, have examined constructive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at dwelling for so long as it takes. We're in good well being – I solely have gentle signs of a chilly. There are folks at greater danger for who this virus is perhaps a devastating analysis, so I urge all of you to be extraordinarily cautious; wash your palms, hold 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; simply do all the pieces you possibly can to cease the virus from spreading. Collectively we will struggle this virus and avert a disaster at our hospitals. Please deal with one another, hold your distance, and keep wholesome! Please go to your nation's Middle for Illness Management's web site, and observe the rules for staying protected and defending not simply yourselves, however our complete neighborhood, and particularly these in danger just like the aged and folks with pre-existing circumstances."

Kristofer Hivju

“Sport of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju revealed he examined constructive for the coronavirus on March 16. He shared on Instagram that he and his household have been self-isolating at dwelling in Norway. “We’re in good well being – I solely have gentle signs of a chilly,” he wrote. He went on to urge his followers to be “extraordinarily cautious” and to self quarantine. “Collectively we will struggle this virus and avert a disaster at our hospitals,” he continued. “Please deal with one another, hold your distance, and keep wholesome!”