Celebrity Big Brother’s rumoured return must embrace tradition to succeed – and Davina McCall should host it

Rumours started swirling this weekend that Davina McCall was in talks to revive Celebrity Big Brother. In accordance to sources, the TV presenter had been approached to deliver the present again in 2021.

Nevertheless, a consultant for BB’s manufacturing firm, EndemolShine, instructed Mail On-line that there was no fact within the story and no such talks had begun.

A little bit upsetting sure, however maybe extra motive for a dialog to begin about why it wouldn’t be all that dangerous if Davina did deliver again the present.

This month we’ve seen an enormous curiosity in BB as it marked its 20th anniversary, prompting many Twitter customers to name for a full reboot.

And if anybody was to revive it, it would have to be Davina, wouldn’t it?

She’s arguably the queen of Big Brother, having hosted the collection and its celeb spin-off from when it began in 200o till Channel four pulled the plug on it in 2010 (Brian Dowling and Emma Willis would go on to current it individually on Channel 5 between 2011 and 2018).

Plus, Davina has already spoken about her perfect celeb line up, which incorporates Piers Morgan, Dominic Cummings, and Gordon Ramsay who she thinks can be “fascinating”.

And final week followers couldn’t get sufficient of her when she returned to host Big Brother: Finest Exhibits Ever with Rylan Clark-Neal.

Viewers flocked to watch the 10-part present which featured throwback clips of among the finest moments over time.

Now that we’ve obtained a style of BB another time, with Davina because the host, we would like extra. What appears obvious is the necessity for Big Brother of yore – we don’t need any gimmicks, we would like a collection that can stand the check of time, and that’s why we want Davina.

She is Big Brother, and she’s the entire embodiment of the present, evidenced by her willingness to have fun it a decade after she parted methods from it. Certain, Emma and Brian had been glorious hosts, however we want a return to conventional BB if it’s ever going to succeed.

And what higher approach to give the followers (us) what they need and come again with a bang within the type of Celebrity Big Brother?

From Vanessa Feltz’s meltdown within the first celeb model, to actuality TV queen Tiffany Pollard’s wild outbursts in collection 17, and Jackie Stallone’s grand entrance in collection three, the spin-off present is thought for producing some true TV gold.

We will solely think about how nice it can be if the present returned with a complete, new batch of celebs in 2021.

In the event that they’re something like The GC – who had us in matches of laughter in collection 17 – we definitely wouldn’t say no!

Big Brother: Finest Exhibits Ever is on E4 at 9pm, Sunday to Thursdays. To search out out what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.