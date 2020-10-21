Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 cast | Full celeb line-up

Celebrity Gogglebox is returning for a one-off particular this Friday twenty third October in support of Stand Up To Most cancers, with varied well-known TV followers sitting down to look at the most effective of this week’s telly.

From Saturday evening leisure juggernauts and the highest information tales, to hard-hitting documentaries and nail-biting dramas, Gogglebox’s celebs shall be watching all of it.

Whereas a number of celebs from this 12 months’s collection shall be returning for the particular, there are a few new additions to the line-up that are certain to get Line of Obligation followers specifically very excited.

Right here’s every little thing you want to know concerning the Celebrity Gogglebox Stand Up To Most cancers particular.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 lineup

Roger Daltrey



The Who’s lead singer Roger Daltrey is ready to seem on Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday, Channel 4 has confirmed.

The 76-year-old, who’s greatest recognized for hit songs ‘My Technology’, ‘Pinball Wizard’ and ‘You Higher You Guess’, joined The Who in 1957 earlier than carving out a profitable solo profession and branching out into performing, with roles in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Mighty Boosh and The Invoice.

Martin Compston and Vicky McClure



Line of Obligation stars Martin Compston (DS Steve Arnott) and Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming) are taking a break from filming collection six to seem in Friday’s Stand Up To Most cancers Gogglebox particular, in line with The Every day Star.

Apart from the favored BBC One drama, Compston is greatest recognized for his roles in The Nest, Victoria and movies Mary Queen of Scots and The Aftermath, whereas McClure has starred in movie and TV collection That is England, The Substitute and Alex Rider.

John Bishop



Comic John Bishop shall be showing on the Celebrity Gogglebox couch on Friday, though it’s at the moment unknown who he’ll be sharing it with.

The presenter and comedian is greatest recognized for internet hosting The John Bishop Present and showing in Skins, Who Do You Assume You Are? and The Nightly Present.

David Mitchell and Victoria Coren Mitchell



Peep Present’s David Mitchell and his spouse, Solely Join presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell, have signed up for the Celebrity Gogglebox particular on Friday, in line with The Every day Star.

David, who’s greatest often called half of the comedy duo Mitchell and Webb with Peep Present co-star Robert Webb, has starred in BBC Two’s Upstart Crow and is a staff captain on Would I Lie To You?, whereas Victoria is knowledgeable poker champion, who’s appeared on QI, The Nice Sport Aid Bake Off and Hypothetical.

Returning Goggleboxers

Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe

Comic Mo Gilligan seems alongside pal and fellow comic Babatunde Aleshe on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Gilligan hosts The Lateish Present with Mo Gilligan on Channel 4, in addition to The Massive Narstie Present alongside the British rapper. Aleshe has appeared in quite a lot of collection, together with EastEnders, Legislation & Order: UK, Physician Who and Waking the Lifeless.

Harry and Sandra Redknapp

Couple objectives proper right here! Soccer supervisor Harry has been married to Sandra since 1967 and the comfortable couple have been collectively for 57 years after initially assembly at a disco. The pair have two sons collectively, footballer Jamie and mannequin Mark, and Harry melted the nation’s hearts with romantic tales throughout his stint on I’m A Celebrity. We will’t wait to see these two again on Celebrity Gogglebox!

Zoe Ball and Woody Cook dinner

Woody Cook dinner is the son of Radio 2 Breakfast and Strictly: It Takes Two presenter Zoe Ball, and her ex-husband Norman Cook dinner, aka Fatboy Slim. He lately competed in C4 actuality present The Circle and is beginning to make a reputation for himself in his personal proper. Zoe was bursting with delight when Woody competed on The Circle, and the pair clearly have a detailed bond, so will probably be enjoyable to see them watching telly collectively once more.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling

Showbiz couple Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have been collectively for about three years. They have to have already got a number of juicy conversations about Love Island – she’s the presenter and he offers the present’s hilarious voiceover, so it was no shock that they supplied nice leisure on the present.

Eammon Holmes and Ruth Langsford

This Morning’s husband-and-wife presenting duo Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have develop into established Gogglebox stars. The couple, who’ve hosted This Morning since 2006, began relationship in 1997 and married 13 years later. They’ve one son collectively named Jack and reside in Surrey.

Martin and Roman Kemp

Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and his son, Capital Radio DJ Roman, return to look at TV collectively while socially distanced in London.

Since rising to fame within the new wave band together with his brother Gary, Martin has appeared in EastEnders and The Krays, in addition to Celebrity Massive Brother and BBC music competitors Let It Shine. His 27-year-old son Roman has hosted Capital FM’s Breakfast Present since 2014 and completed in third place on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Right here final 12 months.

Susanna Reid and Decide Rinder

Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid and her pal, TV decide Robert Rinder, have been late additions to the Celebrity Gogglebox line-up, having joined mid-way by means of the collection, however shall be returning for the particular.

Broadcaster Reid introduced BBC Breakfast from 2003 till 2014, when she moved to ITV to co-anchor GMB alongside Piers Morgan. In the meantime, Rinder is greatest recognized for internet hosting courtroom actuality present Decide Rinder and Channel 4’s The Rob Rinder Verdict.

Nicola Adams and her accomplice, Ella Baig

Former Olympian Nicola Adams made it into the document books, successful gold at London 2012 and turning into the primary feminine boxer to develop into Olympic champion. After blazing a path for different ladies in her sport, she was compelled to retire from boxing to guard her eyesight. Now she’s capable of benefit from the enjoyable facet of being well-known and infrequently seems on TV, most lately on a star particular of The Nice British Bake Off. Her girlfriend, Ella is a magnificence blogger.

KSI and S-X

YouTuber KSI – actual identify Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji – has been a giant identify on the streaming web site since 2009 as a consequence of his gaming-commentary movies. He has since started a boxing profession, famously taking over American YouTuber Logan Paul in 2018. His pal S-X – Samuel Andrew Gumbley – is a document producer and songwriter from Wolverhampton, who has labored with Infantile Gambino, KSI and Lil Child.

Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts

Coronary heart Radio presenter Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts have teamed up for this 12 months’s collection Celebrity Gogglebox.

Roberts is greatest recognized for being a member of pop group The Pussycat Dolls and since competing on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Right here in 2012 and Strictly Come Dancing, she has developed a profitable presenting profession within the UK. TV host Jamie Theakston beforehand introduced High of the Pops and now hosts Coronary heart UK’s Breakfast present with Amanda Holden.

Vic Reeves and Jools Holland

Musician and presenter Jools Holland appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 alongside his pal and comic Vic Reeves.

Holland is greatest recognized for internet hosting Later…with Jools Holland on BBC2 while recording quite a lot of album, whereas Reeves is one-half of the surrealist comedy duo Vic and Bob (with Bob Mortimer) and co-host of Netflix’s The Massive Flower Struggle.

Johnny Vegas and Bev Dixon

Benidorm star Johnny Vegas appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his PA and pal Bev Dixon. Vegas has appeared in BBC comedy Ideally suited, Nonetheless Open All Hours and Good Omens.

Nigel Havers and Denis Lawson

Actor and presenter Nigel Havers joins fellow actor Denis Lawson on the Celebrity Gogglebox couch this collection.

Havers, who appeared in coronation Road and Don’t Wait Up, now presents The Bidding Room on BBC One, whereas Lawson, whose nephew is A-lister Ewan McGregor, has starred in New Tips and the unique Star Wars trilogy.

Shaun Ryder and Bez

The Blissful Mondays’ stars have returned to Shaun Ryder’s couch to movie one other collection of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com, Ryder mentioned filming the present with Bez was “actually good enjoyable”.

“It’s not like a job actually, it’s simply me and him. We’ve been like that for the most effective a part of 40 years – we sat watching telly and movies and commentating on every little thing once we have been on the tour bus.”

Whereas each get pleasure from filming collectively, Bez has revealed that he’s discovered watching some exhibits harder than others. “Essentially the most embarrassing one for us is Bare Attraction. That’s essentially the most embarrassing one,” he mentioned. “Sat there taking a look at willies, it’s not my favorite factor.”

Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall

TV presenter and musicals star Denise Van Outen often seems on Celebrity Gogglebox along with her accomplice, metropolis dealer Eddie. The pair are all the time good enjoyable and infrequently discover themselves bickering over issues they see on the telly.

Nick and Liv Grimshaw

Radio 1 DJ Grimmy is again on Gogglebox alongside his niece, Liv, who works in vogue. Nick’s sister is 11 years older than him, so there may be solely a 10-year distinction between him and Liv – he describes them as extra like siblings than uncle and niece, and says the pair are in contact each single day.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

ITV’s golden couple, Joe and Stacey, seem to be a match made in showbiz heaven. He typically seems along with her on Free Ladies specials, and the pair have each received I’m A Celebrity. They’ve a son collectively, Rex, and reside with Stacey’s two different youngsters from earlier relationships. They’re again for extra telly watching this collection.

Rylan Clark-Neal and Linda Clark

Presenter Rylan Clarke-Neal has returned to Celebrity Gogglebox to look at TV alongside his mum, Linda, as soon as once more.

Initially a contestant on The X Issue, Clark-Neal quickly established himself as a TV presenter and media character after successful Celebrity Massive Brother. He has since hosted This Morning, The Xtra Issue, Grocery store Sweep and Prepared Regular Cook dinner.

Emilia Fox and Joanna David

Whereas Emilia Fox has beforehand appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her cousin Laurence Fox, this collection she’s introduced her mum Joanna David on the present.

Fox is greatest recognized for her roles in The Pianist, Silent Witness, Rebecca and Delight and Prejudice, whereas her mom, who has been married to fellow actor Edward Fox since 2004, has appeared in Miss Marple, Loss of life in Paradise and Inspector Morse amongst different titles.

Gyles Brandreth and Maureen Lipman

Whereas Former Conservative MP and presenter Gyles Brandreth appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox final 12 months with Sheila Hancock, this time he’s watching TV alongside Physician Who’s Maureen Lipman.

Celebrity Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 on Friday twenty third October at 9pm.