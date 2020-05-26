Celebrity Gogglebox 2020: Meet the famous telly watchers

We love a little bit of Celebrity Gogglebox – whether or not you’re famous or not, everybody gasps at Line of Obligation and all of us ooh and aah at Strictly, thems the guidelines!

So we’re delighted the present is again for one more sequence, with each returning celebs and model new famous people inviting us into their dwelling rooms.

Right here’s your information to who’s participating this yr…

New Goggleboxers

Harry and Sandra Redknapp

Couple objectives proper right here! Soccer supervisor Harry has been married to Sandra since 1967 and the completely satisfied couple have been collectively for 57 years after initially assembly at a disco. The pair have two sons collectively, footballer Jamie and mannequin Mark, and Harry melted the nation’s hearts with romantic tales throughout his stint on I’m A Celebrity. We are able to’t wait to see these two on Celebrity Gogglebox, we guess they’ll even be sitting on the couch holding palms. Aww.

Zoe Ball and Woody Cook dinner

Woody Cook dinner is the son of Radio 2 Breakfast and Strictly: It Takes Two presenter Zoe Ball, and her ex-husband Norman Cook dinner aka Fatboy Slim. He lately competed in C4 actuality present The Circle and is beginning to make a reputation for himself in his personal proper. Zoe was bursting with satisfaction when Woody competed on The Circle, and the pair clearly have an in depth bond, so it is going to be enjoyable to see them watching telly collectively.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling

Showbiz couple Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have been collectively for about two and a half years. They need to have already got a lot of juicy conversations about Love Island – she’s the presenter and he gives the present’s hilarious voiceover. So we reckon they’ll be an incredible addition to the present, dissecting all the pieces from actuality sequence to dramas and comedies.

Nicola Adams and her associate, Ella Baig

Former Olympian Nicola Adams made it into the document books, profitable gold at London 2012 and turning into the first feminine boxer to turn out to be Olympic champion. After blazing a path for different ladies in her sport, she was pressured to retire from boxing to guard her eyesight. Now she’s capable of get pleasure from the enjoyable aspect of being well-known and infrequently seems on TV, most lately on a star particular of The Nice British Bake Off. Her girlfriend, Ella is a magnificence blogger.

Returning Goggleboxers

Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall

TV presenter and musicals star Denise Van Outen usually seems on Celebrity Gogglebox along with her associate, metropolis dealer Eddie. The pair are at all times good enjoyable and infrequently discover themselves bickering over issues they see on the telly.

Nick and Liv Grimshaw

Radio 1 DJ Grimmy is again on Gogglebox alongside his niece, Liv, who works in trend. Nick’s sister is 11 years older than him, so there’s solely a 10 yr distinction between him and Liv – he describes them as extra like siblings than uncle and niece, and says the pair are in contact each single day.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

ITV’s golden couple, Joe and Stacey, look like a match made in showbiz heaven. He usually seems along with her on Unfastened Ladies specials, and the pair have each gained I’m A Celebrity. They’ve a son collectively, Rex, and stay with Stacey’s two different youngsters from earlier relationships. They’re again for extra telly watching this sequence.

Celebrity Gogglebox returns to Channel four on Friday fifth June at 9pm.