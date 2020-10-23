Celebrity Gogglebox sees Line of Duty stars lose it in hilarious video

Vital memo: if ever watching a scary film, be sure you’re sitting subsequent to Adrian Dunbar. A minimum of, that’s what we are able to collect from a preview clip for tonight’s Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up for Most cancers.

Within the newly-released sneak peek, the Ted Hastings (just like the battle) actor seems completely unmoved whereas his Line of Duty co-stars, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure, are left in hysterics after witnessing a shocking second on TV. Precisely what the Celebrity Gogglebox solid trio are reacting to isn’t clear, however McClure will be heard bellowing “I wasn’t prepared for that!” via a laughing match.

“Did that not make you soar?” the Kate Fleming actor then asks a stony-faced Dunbar.

“No,” he replies, arms crossed. “Perhaps a tiny bit.”

Talking about becoming a member of Gogglebox for the celeb particular, Dunbar stated: “It’s an honour to be half of the esteemed Gogglebox line-up particularly when it’s elevating cash for the exceptional work Stand Up To Most cancers do.

“Having the ability to watch a load of nice – and a few questionable – TV alongside Vicky and Martin is an added bonus.”

McClure added: “I’m an enormous fan of Gogglebox, actually happy to be requested, and fairly surreal, to be half of the Stand Up To Most cancers particular with Adrian and Martin. We hope we may help elevate much-needed funds for such a tremendous trigger.”

And Compston commented: “We had such amusing filming Gogglebox collectively and we’re delighted to have the ability to play a small half in the Stand Up To Most cancers marketing campaign.

“At a time when most cancers impacts extra of us than ever earlier than, we actually want to tug collectively and play our half in elevating important funds.”

Alongside the Line of Duty solid, tonight’s episode can also be set to characteristic David Mitchell, Victoria Coren Mitchell, Craig David, KSI, Roger Daltrey, John Bishop, Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe.

You’ll be able to donate to Stand Up To Most cancers at channel4.com/su2c. 100 per cent of your donation goes to Most cancers Analysis UK in assist of the marketing campaign. Celebrity Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 on Friday twenty third October at 9pm. To seek out out what else is on, try our TV Information.