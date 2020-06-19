Celebrity Gogglebox star Johnny Vegas on why his son doesn’t appear on the show

Johnny Vegas has revealed that his son doesn’t be part of him on Celebrity Gogglebox as a result of he’s too shy.

The comic has been one in every of many well-known faces to participate on the celeb model of the hit Channel Four leisure show – showing alongside good friend Beverley Dixon as they forged their eyes on the newest telly.

And talking on This Morning, Vegas spoke about why his teenaged son Michael doesn’t Michael doesn’t be part of them on the show.

“He’s a 16-year-old in lockdown, he’s wired in, he’s obtained the headphones in,” he stated.

“He’s truly fairly shy, I believe he’s going by means of that self-conscious stage, which is a disgrace.

“However all he does after we watch tv collectively is I am going, ‘Have a look at that, it’s ridiculous! Have a look at the state of that!’ And he simply nods.”

The continued second collection of Celebrity Gogglebox kicked off earlier in June and has seen some well-known armchair critics from final collection return, together with Denise van Outen, Nick Grimshaw and Stacey Solomon.

In the meantime new faces, alongside Vegas, have included Love Island duo Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling, former soccer supervisor Harry Redknapp and his spouse Sandra, and comic Vic Reeves.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 on Fridays at 9pm – verify what else is on with our TV Information