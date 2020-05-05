Celebrity Gogglebox USA with Rob Lowe and Meghan Trainor coming to E4

A particular collection of Gogglebox is arriving on E4 subsequent week – with a bunch of American celebrities providing their insights concerning the perfect of current telly.

Singer Meghan Trainor, actor Rob Lowe and actress Raven-Symoné are amongst these set to characteristic on Celebrity Gogglebox USA – with the celebrities’ relations additionally set to seem.

Different stars collaborating embody sports activities reporter Joe Buck, father and son rappers Grasp P and Romeo, teen dance star JoJo Siwa and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, whereas extra well-known faces might be introduced in the end.

Very similar to conventional Gogglebox, every hour-long episode will see the members watch the most important reveals on TV and share their ideas and critiques – all from the consolation of their very own sofas.

Karl Warner, Controller of E4 mentioned: “Gogglebox is the fixed consolation everybody’s loving in the mean time and I’m thrilled we’re ready to provide America’s tackle it with a few of its greatest stars solely on E4 and All 4.”

A celeb model of the present was broadcast final summer season that includes UK-based stars akin to Little Combine, Jessie J, Olly Alexander, Rylan Clark-Neal, Sunetra Sarker and Georgia Toffolo, however that is the primary model to embody celebs from throughout the Atlantic.

The present can also be airing within the US with a distinct title – going by the identify Celebrity Watch Occasion.

Gogglebox has run for a complete of fifteen collection because it debuted in 2013, with its present run scheduled to end on 22nd Might.

Celebrity Gogglebox USA begins on E4 on the 13th Might at 9pm and will run for ten weeks. Episodes can even be obtainable to stream on All 4.