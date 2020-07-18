Celebrity Gogglebox’s Bez says he “wouldn’t say no” to Strictly 2020

The Completely happy Mondays’ Bez and Shaun Ryder have turn into the spotlight of many viewers’ Friday evenings on Celebrity Gogglebox, with their witty commentary, off-hand remarks and hilariously crude discussions retaining followers laughing all through lockdown.

Whereas he’s having fun with his time on the Channel Four present, Bez – actual title Mark Berry – has revealed that he wouldn’t flip down the chance to department out into different actuality exhibits, significantly BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, the maracas maestro mentioned: “I’ve by no means really been requested to do [Strictly], but when the chance ever got here alongside, I actually wouldn’t say no.”

“I’d be occurring stage doing the previous foxtrot as an alternative of shaking the maracas,” he added.

The 56-year-old, who received Celebrity Huge Brother in 2005, is greatest recognized for his distinctive dance strikes and maracas-playing while performing with the Completely happy Mondays and Black Grape.

He added that he’s eager to movie a TV collection with Ryder after their profitable run on Celebrity Gogglebox. “It will be enjoyable. I’ve been with Shaun for years so we get alongside actually good so it will be good enjoyable working along with your mate,” he mentioned.

Shaun Ryder, who was a runner-up on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Right here in 2010, additionally spoke to RadioTimes.com about Strictly, revealing that he was requested to participate on the BBC present simply earlier than he entered the jungle.

“I used to be requested to do [Strictly] concurrently I’m A Celeb, however that didn’t occur and I’m glad it didn’t actually,” he mentioned. “There was in all probability some concern about me having to simply stand there on Strictly whereas they simply took the p**s out of you on stay tv, I used to be in all probability seen unfit of retaining my mouth shut.”

“It turned out that the jungle was the higher one, with the jungle at the very least you get to present who you’re,” he added. “It was among the finest issues I’ve ever finished in my life, it was a very good three or four-week trip.”

The musical pair seem on Celebrity Gogglebox collectively alongside different superstar {couples} like Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and his DJ son Roman, Denise van Outen and her companion Eddie Boxhall, and Love Island’s Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs each Friday at 9pm on Channel 4. You may as well try what else is on with our TV Information.