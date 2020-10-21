Celebrity Juice 2020 | Keith Lemon return date, team captains and news

Keith Lemon followers don’t have lengthy to attend till Celebrity Juice is again on our screens, with a model new set of team captains.

The long-running panel present, which first aired in 2008, is about to enter its twenty fourth sequence, with the likes of Strictly Come Dancing contestant Clara Amfo, comic Jimmy Carr and Line of Responsibility’s Will Mellor dropping by for an hour of raunchy enjoyable.

Right here’s all the pieces that you must know concerning the upcoming sequence of Celebrity Juice and when it’s scheduled to return to ITV2.

When is Celebrity Juice sequence 24 on TV?

Celebrity Juice returns to ITV2 with its twenty fourth sequence on Thursday twenty second October at 10pm.

Who’re the Celebrity Juice team captains for this sequence?

In September, ITV introduced Love Island’s Laura Whitmore and I’m A Celeb winner Emily Atack as the brand new team captains for Celebrity Juice.

Whitmore, who’s finest recognized for presenting I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off present I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Right here NOW!, competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 and internet hosting a present for BBC Radio 5 Reside, has appeared on Celebrity Juice twice earlier than as a visitor.

Emily Atack rose to prominence for taking part in Charlotte Hinchcliffe in E4’s The Inbetweeners and has since appeared on various Keith Lemon’s reveals similar to Lemon La Vida Loca, The Keith Lemon Sketch Present and The Keith & Paddy Image Present. She appeared on the 2018 sequence of I’m A Celebrity, coming in second after winner Harry Redknapp.

They’ll be joined by comic Keith Lemon (actual title Leigh Francis), who’s introduced the present since sequence one.

Which company will likely be on the present this sequence?

Whereas the complete line-up for Celebrity Juice’s twenty fourth sequence has not been introduced but, we all know which well-known faces will likely be showing within the first two episodes.

Episode one will see comic Jimmy Carr, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, musician Tom Grennan and Line of Responsibility’s Will Mellor be a part of the visitor panel, whereas Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood, EastEnders’ Jacqueline Jossa, Take That’s Howard Donald and presenter Maya Jama seem in episode two.

What’s Celebrity Juice about?

Celebrity Juice is a comedy panel sport, hosted by comedian Leigh Francis’ alter ego Keith Lemon, which sees two movie star groups compete in a sequence of foolish video games and quizzes.

The sequence has aired on ITV2 since 2008, with the likes of Fearne Cotton, Holly Willoughby, Gino D’Acampo, Kelly Brook, Paddy McGuinness and Mel B appearing as team captains on the present.

Whereas little has been given away concerning the upcoming sequence, we will count on traditional, messy Celebrity Juice shenanigans judging by new team captain Emily Atack’s tweet in September, which learn: “I’m lined in manure and passata sauce…First day as team captain on @CelebJuice!!!”

Celebrity Juice airs on ITV2 at 10pm on Thursday twenty second October. Whilst you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or take a look at our information to new TV reveals 2020 to seek out out what’s airing this autumn and past.