Celebrity MasterChef 2020 full line-up revealed

The contestants of this yr’s Celebrity MasterChef competitors have been revealed, because the legendary cook-off prepares a return to our screens.

Celebrity tennis coach Judy Murray, Rak-Su’s Myles Stephenson and tv presenter Gethin Jones are amongst these vying for this yr’s title, as introduced on the MasterChef UK official Twitter web page.

Who shall be topped Celebrity MasterChef 2020 this summer season?

Becoming a member of them are RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Baga Chipz, who positioned third within the fashionable BBC Three collection final yr, in addition to comedy actresses Crissy Rock (Benidorm) and Felicity Montagu (This Time with Alan Partridge).

Shopper rights champion Dominic Littlewood shall be donning an apron, alongside rapper and singer Girl Leshurr, whereas The Apprentice favorite Thomas Skinner can also be placing his expertise to the take a look at.

Celebrity MasterChef welcomes its first ever blind contestant with Amar Latif, who just lately fronted BBC Two’s Travelling Blind, which adopted him on an journey throughout Turkey.

Celebrity MasterChef welcomes its first ever blind contestant, Amar Latif.

Free Ladies panellist Judi Love and TV presenter Jeff Brazier are additionally becoming a member of Celebrity MasterChef for its 15th collection, with actors Shyko Amos (Loss of life in Paradise) and Phil Daniels (Endeavour).

Rounding out the remainder of this yr’s lineup, we’ve Kingdom Choir conductor Karen Gibson, TOWIE star Pete Wicks, footballer-turned-pundit John Barnes, broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf in addition to Olympic champions Sam Quek and Sir Matthew Pinsent.

The 20 celebrities shall be break up into 4 teams for the heats, as they compete to dream up one of the best dishes for a coveted spot on the semi-finals.

The collection was filmed earlier than the coronavirus pandemic, that means the format won’t be any totally different to the way it often is, offering followers with a welcome dose of normalcy in these extraordinary instances.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 begins Wednesday July 1st. For those who’re searching for one thing to observe, try our TV information.