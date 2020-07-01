Celebrity MasterChef 2020 full line-up revealed

Celebrity MasterChef is again for a 15th collection, with 20 new celebrities getting into the notorious kitchen in a bid to attempt to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, and win this yr’s title.

So, simply who will probably be taking up then MasterChef problem?

From an England hockey participant, to a choir conductor with connections to thee Royal Household, right here’s the full line-up…

Celebrity tennis coach Judy Murray, Rak Su’s Myles Stephenson and tv presenter Gethin Jones are amongst these vying for this yr’s title, as introduced on the MasterChef UK official Twitter web page.

Becoming a member of them are RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Baga Chipz, who positioned third within the widespread BBC Three collection final yr, in addition to comedy actresses Crissy Rock (Benidorm) and Felicity Montagu (This Time with Alan Partridge).

Shopper rights champion Dominic Littlewood will probably be donning an apron, alongside rapper and singer Girl Leshurr, whereas The Apprentice favorite Thomas Skinner can be placing his expertise to the take a look at.

Free Ladies panellist Judi Love and TV presenter Jeff Brazier are additionally becoming a member of Celebrity MasterChef for its 15th collection, with actors Shyko Amos (Dying in Paradise) and Endeavour’s Phil Daniels.

Celebrity MasterChef welcomes its first ever blind contestant with Amar Latif, who not too long ago fronted BBC Two’s Travelling Blind, which adopted him on an journey throughout Turkey.

I used to be so excited after they informed me they needed this collection to function @MasterChefUK’s first ever blind chef, however then I realised they meant me! Tune in to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer this summer season to see me giving it a go, yikes! #CelebrityMasterChef #MasterChefUK???? pic.twitter.com/zUTG38gFDm — Amar Latif (@AmarLatif_) Might 25, 2020

Rounding out the remainder of this yr’s lineup, we have now Kingdom Choir conductor Karen Gibson, TOWIE star Pete Wicks, footballer-turned-pundit John Barnes, broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf in addition to Olympic champions Sam Quek and Sir Matthew Pinsent.

The 20 celebrities will probably be break up into 4 teams for the heats, as they compete to dream up the perfect dishes for a coveted spot on the semi-finals.

The collection was filmed earlier than the coronavirus pandemic, which means the format is not going to be any totally different to the way it often is, offering followers with a welcome dose of normalcy in these extraordinary instances.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 begins Wednesday July 1st at 9pm. In case you’re on the lookout for one thing to observe, try our TV information.