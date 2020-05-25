Celebrity MasterChef 2020 full line-up revealed

The contestants of this 12 months’s Celebrity MasterChef competitors have been revealed, because the legendary cook-off prepares a return to our screens.

Famous person tennis coach Judy Murray, Rak-Su’s Myles Stephenson and tv presenter Gethin Jones are amongst these vying for this 12 months’s title, as introduced on the MasterChef UK official Twitter web page.

Who might be topped Celebrity MasterChef 2020 this summer season on @BBCOne @BBCiPlayer? @JohnTorode1 and @GreggAWallace uncover which of our contestants has the palate and ability to cut and slice their approach to lifting the Celebrity MasterChef trophy. #MasterChefUK

​#CelebrityMasterChef pic.twitter.com/sbZJS9bw5T — MasterChef UK ???? (@MasterChefUK) Might 25, 2020

Becoming a member of them are RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Baga Chipz, who positioned third within the well-liked BBC Three sequence final 12 months, in addition to comedy actresses Crissy Rock (Benidorm) and Felicity Montagu (This Time with Alan Partridge).

Shopper rights champion Dominic Littlewood might be donning an apron, alongside rapper and singer Woman Leshurr, whereas The Apprentice favorite Thomas Skinner can be placing his expertise to the check.

Celebrity MasterChef welcomes its first ever blind contestant with Amar Latif, who just lately fronted BBC Two’s Travelling Blind, which adopted him on an journey throughout Turkey.

I used to be so excited once they advised me they wished this sequence to function @MasterChefUK’s first ever blind chef, however then I realised they meant me! Tune in to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer this summer season to see me giving it a go, yikes! #CelebrityMasterChef #MasterChefUK???? pic.twitter.com/zUTG38gFDm — Amar Latif (@AmarLatif_) Might 25, 2020

Unfastened Ladies panellist Judi Love and TV presenter Jeff Brazier are additionally becoming a member of Celebrity MasterChef for its 15th sequence, with actors Shyko Amos (Demise in Paradise) and Phil Daniels (Endeavour).

Rounding out the remainder of this 12 months’s lineup, we have now Kingdom Choir conductor Karen Gibson, TOWIE star Pete Wicks, footballer-turned-pundit John Barnes, broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf in addition to Olympic champions Sam Quek and Sir Matthew Pinsent.

The 20 celebrities might be break up into 4 teams for the heats, as they compete to dream up the very best dishes for a coveted spot on the semi-finals.

The sequence was filmed earlier than the coronavirus pandemic, that means the format won’t be any totally different to the way it normally is, offering followers with a welcome dose of normalcy in these extraordinary occasions.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 doesn’t but have a confirmed air date. When you’re searching for one thing to observe, take a look at our TV information.