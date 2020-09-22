Celebrity MasterChef Christmas special line-up rumours and confirmed contestants

This Christmas, some well-known faces will likely be getting into the kitchen for a Celebrity MasterChef Christmas special.

The celebs will likely be placing on their aprons and mixing it up, in a bid to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace one final time!

With Christmas simply across the nook (effectively underneath 100 sleeps to be exact), rumours are already swirling in regards to the line-up.

In line with an insider, the producers determined to make this yr’s Christmas special an “all-stars” model of the present bringing again a few of our fave celeb contestants through the years.

So, who can we count on to see again? Right here’s the whole lot it’s worthwhile to know.

Craig Revel Horwood

The Strictly Come Dancing choose has reportedly signed up to participate within the Christmas special.

He was one of many finalists on the second-ever Celebrity MasterChef 13 years in the past.

Craig used to work as a chef as a day job when he first began out within the trade, he additionally did effectively when he appeared on an episode of Prepared Regular Cook dinner and has had his personal cookery slot on ITV’s Lorraine.

Vicky Pattison

(BBC/FC)

Geordie Shore unique Vicky Pattison can be mentioned to be becoming a member of the line-up. Vicky was a finalist in 2019, nevertheless, we’re not too certain how she’ll really feel about returning to the kitchen given her final expertise.

Following her stint, she admitted she discovered the journey to be fairly irritating.

She mentioned: “I spent most of my nights crying right into a glass of white wine within the tub as a result of I used to be simply so overwhelmed with the stress.” Is she about to place herself by way of it another time?

Spencer Matthews

Getty Photographs

Former Made In Chelsea star Spencer made all of it the way in which to the finals within the 2018 sequence, nevertheless, he misplaced out to ex-EastEnders actor John Partridge.

Will he return to the kitchen to point out off his abilities as soon as extra?

Janet Avenue Porter

Getty Photographs

Unfastened Ladies’s Janet Avenue Porter narrowly missed out at successful after she was overwhelmed by comic Ade Edmondson in 2013’s Celebrity MasterChef. Will she handle to step on top of things this time round?

Sam Quek

Getty Photographs

She appeared on Celebrity MasterChef this yr however though she missed out on the highest spot, after YouTuber Riyadh Khalaf was topped the 2020 winner, she actually impressed the judges and scared a number of the opposite contestants alongside the way in which.

Each actor Phil Daniels and Kingdom Choir conductor Karen Gibson advised RadioTimes.com that she was their “greatest competitors” through the present.

Judging by the mark Sam has actually left behind, we wouldn’t be shocked if she returned for spherical two.

Rylan Clark-Neal

Getty Photographs

He reached the ultimate of the present in 2015. Sadly he was pipped to the submit by Pussycat Dolls Kimberly Wyatt, however he nonetheless managed to win over the viewers along with his loveable persona and quirks.

We wouldn’t thoughts watching him create one other McDonalds’ type Blissful Meal on MasterChef once more. Perhaps he could make this one just a little bit festive with some camembert dippers?

Riyadh Khalaf

BBC

Okay we all know he’s the reigning champ, however he did so effectively on this yr’s competitors and he made viewers giggle as effectively.

We are able to simply bear in mind Riyadh shoving a spoon in Pete Wicks‘ mouth to cease him from crying whereas chopping an onion.

It’s doable we may see him or different Celebrity MasterChef winners on the Xmas special.

Angelica Bell

Getty photos

Like Riyadh, the TV presenter has already gained the competitors. She took half in 2017, and cooked her method to John and Gregg’s hearts.

Angelica did lately return to Celebrity MasterChef kitchen to assist choose this yr’s competitors, so she may already be within the find out about this yr’s Christmas special!

Andi Peters

Getty Photographs

He completed as a runner-up to Liz McClarnon on the third sequence of Celebrity MasterChef in 2008, so possibly this might be the presenter’s likelihood to earn his title…

The Celebrity MasterChef Christmas special will air this December.