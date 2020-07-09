Celebrity MasterChef contestant Karen Gibson thanks Royal Wedding for place in the line-up

5 new celebrities taking to the kitchen tonight on Celebrity MasterChef.

Amongst this week’s well-known 5 is Kingdom Choir conductor Karen Gibson, who famously carried out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding ceremony in 2018.

Since her wedding ceremony debut, Karen’s profession has solely gone from power to power, with the musician not too long ago promoting out the Royal Albert Corridor together with her choir.

And he or she tells RadioTimes.com that she has the Duke and Duchess to thank.

Talking about the large day, she mentioned: “It introduced me onto MasterChef so what extra might you need? The experiences which have been introduced earlier than us are unbelievable. Earlier than we did the Royal Wedding, we had been rehearsing in my entrance room and at the moment we had been very hidden after which we sing at the wedding ceremony and all the things adjustments.”

She continued: “We toured up and down America, we sung at the Hollywood Bowl, we sung at the Invictus Video games. We bought out the Royal Albert Corridor. These items had been like one other life to us earlier than – a dream! After which we get all this expertise. It went completely loopy! We obtained signed to Sony, we did an album – completely stunning.”

Now issues have picked up for Karen, she’s giving again to the group with a particular single, named Actual Love, from which all proceeds go to home charity Refuge.

“We wrote the music final yr and in all places we carried out it, it went down a storm. So in the aftermath of covid-19 the world was of turmoil and other people simply don’t know what to make of it. I believed why don’t we launch a single to the world, but in addition why don’t we donate the proceeds of artist royalties to a charity. It’s a really blissful music, we hope that persons are uplifted by it. It’s been a really unsure time and I believe folks want uplifting,” she mentioned.

However whereas she may be known as the “Godmother of Gospel” for her singing means, sadly, Karen tells us the similar can’t be mentioned about her cooking abilities.

When requested if we’d quickly be calling her the “Godmother of the kitchen” after her MasterChef stint, she laughed: “No… I don’t assume it’ll catch on!”

Actual Love, the new music from The Kingdom Choir in support of Refuge, is out 15th July. Celebrity MasterChef is on Wednesday July eighth at 9pm and continues on Thursday and Friday at 7.30pm on BBC One.