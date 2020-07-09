Celebrity MasterChef hopeful Phil Daniels says John and Gregg “helped him” on show

This night on Celebrity MasterChef sees 5 new celebrities make their means into the well-known kitchen.

Taking on the problem this week is actor Phil Daniels, Kingdom Choir conductor Karen Gibson, Hockey star Sam Quek, Drag Race queen Baga Chipz and presenter Dominic Littlewood.

The celebrities will likely be making dishes in a bid to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

However whereas we’re used to seeing the 2 judges being fairly powerful in the case of dispensing criticism, it feels like they could have had just a little smooth spot for Quadrophenia’s Phil Daniels.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, the actor revealed that the judges gave him “constructive criticism” and just a little serving to hand alongside the way in which if he wanted it.

“They all the time helped out just a little bit should you was doing it the mistaken means and they noticed you,” he defined.

“John greater than Gregg. All you’ve received to do with Gregg is know what he likes and then you definitely’ve received half an opportunity. He likes puddings doesn’t he!”

Though he did get just a little encouragement from the judges, Phil tells us it didn’t final lengthy because of the intense stress within the kitchen.

“I imply the entire issues designed to hold on their each phrase. It’s such as you wait and wait and then they each have stoney faces and you assume, ‘Oh God!’ and then they are saying, ‘You accomplished effectively’ in order that was good! I received a bit fortunate, but it surely didn’t final lengthy,” he mentioned.

Phil admits that he wasn’t the very best cook dinner earlier than taking on the problem, saying: “I imply I’ve cooked for myself however I hoped to take it to the following degree. That’s form of why I did it. I assumed perhaps they may educate me some issues as a result of I used to be getting a bit stale doing the identical issues on a regular basis.”

So did he be taught something from the MasterChef professionals?

“Yeah simply use extra butter and fatty issues. Put cream in every part!” he joked earlier than including: “It was good enjoyable! It was fairly a little bit of stress on a regular basis. It wasn’t as straightforward, but it surely was good to form of check out a brand new talent. I loved that.”

Celebrity MasterChef is on Wednesday July eighth at 9pm and continues on Thursday and Friday at 7.30pm on BBC One. To see what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.