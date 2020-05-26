Celebrity SAS’ Helen Skelton on why she was “terrified” of the instructors: “You don’t know what you’re doing”

Generally we will’t think about what would make anybody say sure to Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins – it doesn’t seem like enjoyable!

However presenter Helen Skelton has made it clear that she joined the star-studded line-up to make her two younger sons suppose she’s cool.

So with just one episode left to air (25th Could’s remaining), what do her younger boys, Ernie and Louis, suppose of mummy’s SAS expertise?

“I solely allow them to watch little bits, like once we jumped out of the helicopters, and so they find it irresistible” she tells RadioTimes.com. “We take them to rugby and the soccer, so that they know all the unhealthy phrases already!

“I’ve made a rod for my very own again as a result of yesterday I caught them attempting to zipwire out the bed room window!”

Helen is now again together with her household at house and has had the likelihood to mirror on her time in the brutal collection. “I was terrified of all the SAS employees, you are taking it actually critically once they’re shouting and barking at you,” she says.

“You by no means know what’s coming subsequent – each time you’re dragged out someplace you don’t know what you’re doing and you’re consistently constructing it up in your head that one thing horrific goes to occur. It’s exhausting to quantify the toll it takes on you.”

Like the viewers at house, Helen admits there have been moments the place she couldn’t imagine the lengths the present may go to. “At one level throughout my interrogation (which airs tonight) they had been shouting at me, and I mentioned “You’re not going to get a recommission in the event you carry on like this, I didn’t join this!”” she remembers.

“However they’re all pushing us so far as they will and we did join that. There are simply moments the place you suppose, ‘What is occurring?! That is an excessive amount of!’”

To seek out out whether or not Helen succeeds in the remaining of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, tune into C4 tonight at 9pm. To seek out out what else is on telly, try our TV Information.