Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins 2020 winners revealed as two celebs emerge victorious

The gruelling SAS choice course of, starring a solid of well-known faces, got here to an finish yesterday, with six stars reaching the ultimate stage.

Paralympian Lauren Steadman, Rudimental’s Locksmit, boxer Tony Bellew, TOWIE’s Joey Essex, Hollyoaks actress Nikki Sanderson and TV presenter Helen Skelton fought it out within the gruelling finale of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Over the course of the final episode of the collection, the celeb recruits underwent 48 hours of interrogation coaching, which concerned being doused in freezing water, listening to distressing noises and different arduous methods.

Steadman and Locksmith emerged as the winners of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after making it by way of the tortuous train, at which level chief teacher Ant Middleton informed the two recruits: “That nightmare is over for you.”

After being declared the present’s winners, Locksmith informed fellow champion Steadman: “It’s the perfect factor I’ve ever achieved.”

All the ultimate 6 have been so powerful however honest play to the ultimate two, Locksmith was a machine all through and Lauren Steadman’s angle is unimaginable #saswhodarewins — Kieran Stapleton (@kieranstapes) Could 25, 2020

Viewers took to Twitter to congratulate the joint winners, with one fan noting that this collection gave the impression to be “the hardest but” and others praising the angle and willpower of each champions.

Deserved to move the course @Locksmith and @LaurenSteadman each battled like hell effectively achieved filled with grit and willpower @antmiddleton — Paul ‘Woody’ Wooden (@paulwood1987) Could 26, 2020

Each winners struggled at factors within the choice course of, with Locksmith struggling a knee damage however battling by way of the ache throughout a protracted hike within the present’s penultimate episode.

I believe that was one of many hardest celeb variations because it began. Unbelievable and effectively achieved Locksmith and Lauren. — Marky B (@punchy_b) Could 26, 2020

Whereas Steadman was the frontrunner all through the present, she tended to conflict with fellow recruit Essex, with the pair struggling to work collectively and arguing throughout group duties.

Following her win, Steadman, who was born with out her decrease proper arm, informed The Solar she would “slightly do SAS ten occasions than return and do Strictly”, as she liked the bodily ache of the competitors.

“I liked doing each and on Strictly it was about being happy with who I’m and provoking individuals — I bought to be a ravishing, glitzy, glamorous lady,” she stated.

“However I needed to point out you will be girly and sporty, and SAS simply resonated extra with me.”

The method started with 12 celeb contestants, nonetheless half of these contestants dropped out alongside the way in which.

TV persona Katie Value, TV presenter Anthea Turner and YouTuber Jack Maynard left the competitors throughout episode two, adopted by footballer John Fashanu, DJ Yasmin Evans and ex-Strictly professional Brendan Cole.