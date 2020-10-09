Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins 2021 line-up rumours

Sequence two of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins could have solely topped Rudamental’s Locksmith and Paralympian Lauren Steadman as its champions in Could, however in response to the press, a wide range of well-known faces are already signing up for collection three.
Whereas there’s been no official phrase from Channel 4 as to when the following collection will air, a number of celebrities are rumoured to have signed as much as face the gruelling situations and hard instructors on the present, from presenter Ulrika Jonsson to Olympian James Cracknell.
Right here’s every thing it’s essential know in regards to the VIPs tipped to tackle the bodily and psychological problem that’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.
Ulrika Jonsson
TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson has “signed up” for the upcoming collection of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, in response to The Solar.
“Ulrika is a big signing for SAS and he or she’s prepared to indicate the world simply how powerful she is,” an insider reportedly stated. “Her 4 children inspired her to offer the present a whirl. Of their eyes it’s actually cool. It’s the hardest present on TV however everybody who indicators up finally ends up taking a lot away with them.”
“It’s actually fulfilling so when Ulrika was requested she jumped on the likelihood. She is bodily match however has suffered again ache previously due to a degenerative disc situation. The present may not be straightforward for her however she’s going to roll up her sleeves and actually give it her all.”
The 53-year-old broadcaster is finest recognized for presenting the climate on TV-am, internet hosting Gladiators and being a staff captain on Taking pictures Stars. In recent times, she’s appeared on Dancing on Ice, Celebrity Huge Brother, Celebrity MasterChef and First Dates Lodge.
Vicky Pattison
Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison can be rumoured to have signed up for Celebrity SAS’s upcoming collection.
An insider reportedly instructed The Solar that the TV persona is “so excited” to compete within the present.
“She is nervous as she is aware of that it gained’t be straightforward, however she is greater than up for the problem,” they stated. “Vicky already confirmed her willpower and energy on I’m A Celeb and can little question impress followers once more on what is well the hardest present on telly.”
The 32-year-old starred in MTV’s Geordie Shore from 2011 till 2014, and went on to seem on Ex on the Seashore, Decide Geordie, Unfastened Ladies earlier than profitable I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Right here in 2015.
Jake Quickenden
X Issue singer Jake Quickenden has had a go at I’m A Celeb, Dancing on Ice and now he’s able to really feel the wrath of Ant Middleton on Celebrity SAS, The Solar has reported.
The 32-year-old TV persona made it to The X Issue stay exhibits in 2014 and has since taken half in a wide range of leisure collection, together with Ninja Warrior UK and Dish Up” An Simpler Strategy to Prepare dinner. In 2019, he was confirmed as a semi-regular forged member in Hollyoaks.
James Cracknell
Olympic rower James Cracknell is rumoured to be taking over Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors, The Solar has reported.
An insider reportedly instructed the publication: “James and Jake are super-fit and may do properly given their previous pursuits in difficult TV exhibits. Bosses are eager to have individuals who gained’t collapse on the first hurdle.”
The 48-year-old gold medallist competed in final 12 months’s collection of Strictly Come Dancing and has offered sport on ITV and Channel 4 since retiring from aggressive rowing.
Wes Nelson
Love Island star Wes Nelson has reportedly signed up for Celebrity SAS, in response to The Solar.
The 22-year-old made it to the ultimate of the ITV actuality collection with Megan Barton Hanson and since appeared on Dancing on Ice, The X Issue: Celebrity and Celebrity Antiques Street Journey, earlier than forging a profession as recording artist.
Kieron Dyer
Former skilled footballer Kieron Dyer will reportedly be becoming a member of his I’m A Celeb forged mate Vicky Pattison on Celebrity SAS within the upcoming collection, in response to The Solar.
An insider reportedly instructed The Solar: “It’s an enormous problem for the pair of them,” referring to Dyer and Love Island’s Wes Nelson.
“They could have the muscle tissues however have they got the stamina? They’re each critically match and desirous to do properly,” they added.
Dyer performed for Newcastle United, West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers, Middlesbrough and England earlier than retiring in 2013. He got here fourth on I’m a Celebrity in 2015.
