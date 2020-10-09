General News

Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins 2021 line-up rumours

October 9, 2020
Sequence two of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins could have solely topped Rudamental’s Locksmith and Paralympian Lauren Steadman as its champions in Could, however in response to the press, a wide range of well-known faces are already signing up for collection three.

Whereas there’s been no official phrase from Channel 4 as to when the following collection will air, a number of celebrities are rumoured to have signed as much as face the gruelling situations and hard instructors on the present, from presenter Ulrika Jonsson to Olympian James Cracknell.

Right here’s every thing it’s essential know in regards to the VIPs tipped to tackle the bodily and psychological problem that’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Ulrika Jonsson

TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson has “signed up” for the upcoming collection of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, in response to The Solar.

“Ulrika is a big signing for SAS and he or she’s prepared to indicate the world simply how powerful she is,” an insider reportedly stated. “Her 4 children inspired her to offer the present a whirl. Of their eyes it’s actually cool. It’s the hardest present on TV however everybody who indicators up finally ends up taking a lot away with them.”

“It’s actually fulfilling so when Ulrika was requested she jumped on the likelihood. She is bodily match however has suffered again ache previously due to a degenerative disc situation. The present may not be straightforward for her however she’s going to roll up her sleeves and actually give it her all.”

The 53-year-old broadcaster is finest recognized for presenting the climate on TV-am, internet hosting Gladiators and being a staff captain on Taking pictures Stars. In recent times, she’s appeared on Dancing on Ice, Celebrity Huge Brother, Celebrity MasterChef and First Dates Lodge.

Vicky Pattison has been tipped for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins


