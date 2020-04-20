Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins assessment: Ant Middleton offers no special treatment in most brutal series to date

The hardest present on tv is again and it’s extra brutal than ever – this time round, we’ve obtained 12 well-known faces from the showbiz world making an attempt to go the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins choice course of, with the likes of Katie Worth, Helen Skelton, Joey Essex and Brendan Cole amongst others all giving their greatest to impress the instructors.

And whereas it’s the identical outdated format – Ant Middleton, Jason “Cunning” Fox and the remainder of the crew cart the celebrities out to the again finish of nowhere – it feels much more unforgiving than standard.

You’d anticipate the celebs to have a watered-down expertise in contrast to the standard SAS series, however the instructors are utterly ruthless this time round. Whereas they’re at all times testing folks to their limits, this time round, it’s a extra gruelling watch.

From the off, the well-known recruits have to climb down a mountain earlier than placing their religion in the instructors to get them down the remainder of the cliff. It’s Worth who struggles the most – and will get the largest telling off. Middleton finds himself yelling at her all through the entire first episode, however the robust mum-of-five carries on and surprises everybody.

After their cliff-drop, the recruits face their first “beasting” and be taught the true value of unhealthy behaviour – an train so robust even Joe Wicks couldn’t put together us for it together with his every day movies. On the finish of it, all of the celebrities assume the identical factor: don’t mess up.

The actual drama comes on the finish of the episode, the place the celebrities have to combat. After 4 recruits nominate themselves because the hardest, the remaining are tasked with being the aggressors. Middleton stands on the sidelines and tells them to “pummel” the robust guys. It’s not straightforward to watch, in the slightest, and it brings about some exhausting conversations on the finish of all of it.

Whilst we’re pressured to cowl our eyes and wince at a number of the challenges, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins stays fully gripping. Difficult we expect we all know in regards to the well-known faces, it’s refreshing to see an trustworthy take a look at their actual personalities – one that permits us to discover out what makes them tick and what drives them.

And with the remainder of the series trying set to be the most explosive and dramatic SAS but, we’ll be reporting for responsibility every week.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs tonight on Channel four at 9pm. When you’re searching for extra to watch try our TV Information.