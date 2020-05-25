Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins’ Locky on how he ‘misplaced his mood’ during the interrogation

It’s one among the hardest actuality exhibits on TV and it makes I’m A Celebrity appear like a picnic, however Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is coming to an finish.

So it’s no shock the contestants struggled, and wanted to seek out their very own methods to deal with the powerful expertise.

Right here Locky aka Rudimental’s DJ Locksmith and former boxer Tony Bellew reveal what obtained them via, and the powerful moments alongside the manner…

You’re each athletic males, did that aid you with Celeb SAS?

Tony: I’ve educated all my life however nothing prepares you for that. While you look again, bodily it’s not that a lot work you’re doing, but it surely’s the impact of the sleep deprivation and lack of meals, plus little issues winding you up like being in moist garments continually and people horrible boots. The fittest man in the world would have struggled in there, it’s about psychological power, you’re on edge the entire time.

Locky: I agree, you can do as a lot coaching as you need however it’ll by no means put together you for what you’re about to endure. I did fairly a bit of coaching, carrying issues, lengthy walks and hikes, however you’re being mentally examined. You’re dwelling off only a few energy a day, it looks like nothing.

Had been you stunned by how powerful it was?

Tony: The factor that shocked me the most was the beds. I hoped and praying that once we obtained our heads down on that first night time somebody was going to return in and say, “Proper guys, open your eyes, that’s it for the night time, there’s a pleasant mattress spherical the nook”. However nothing like that occurred! I used to be sleeping on this factor they known as a mattress with my ft hanging over the finish of it, I had boots on, it was painful and disturbing.

Locky: The ultimate part (featured in tonight’s episode) was interrogation. We had been blindfolded and I might solely assume it was Ant who saved hitting me in the abdomen. By this time I had fully misplaced it, my mood had gone – he was hitting me and I’m head butting him again.

What helped you push via the ache?

Locky: It was a way of pleasure for me. Joey Essex was in the present with us and all I might see was the picture of him in my head. There was no manner I used to be leaving SAS whereas he was nonetheless there, no likelihood – my boys at dwelling would by no means let me stay that down!

The ultimate of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs tonight on C4 at 9pm. To search out out what else is on telly, take a look at our TV Information.