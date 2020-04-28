Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins loses three famous faces in second episode

Tonight’s episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins noticed its first three superstar recruits throw in the army-green towel – Katie Value, Anthea Turner and Jack Maynard.

The second episode of the particular forces coaching sequence noticed the 12 huge names face a sequence of mentally-testing duties. These included leaping from a helicopter into freezing water and swimming to shore, deciding to shoot an an oncoming soldier after being confused by the coaching officers and combating in opposition to fellow staff mates for possession of a tyre.

TV character Katie – quantity three – was the primary to go, after having to carry a sandbag above her head for ten minutes proved to be her breaking level.

“I’m so p**sed off,” she advised the military medic after handing Chief Teacher Ant Middleton her quantity. “I didn’t have the power to carry my arms straight…I’ll at all times f***ing beat myself up.”`

The subsequent contestant to name it quits was tv presenter Anthea Turner, regardless of being one of many three celebs to move the taking pictures problem.

After she and ex-footballer John Fashanu have been the final to reach again at camp after a 4km run, they have been offered with an ultimatum: “depart with a little bit of dignity and delight” or proceed to pull their camp mates down. Whereas John determined to remain, Anthea admitted: “To be trustworthy you’re proper.

“My cardiovascular simply isn’t as much as the remainder of the staff,” she advised the medic. “It’s a disgrace often because I even have loved it.”

YouTuber Jack Maynard was the final celeb of the episode to voluntarily depart, after struggling all through the bodily challenges.

The web character was rescued by a security boat firstly of the episode after diving into the Scottish sea from a helicopter. Though he hoped to achieve some confidence again after being faraway from I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Right here over offensive tweets in 2017, the tyre-fight proved to be too aggressive for his liking.

“I learnt loads about myself – it’s nearly encouraging myself, having that psychological battle and never giving in till I really must,” he stated on leaving.

Now simply 9 superstar recruits stay – Joey Essex, Helen Skelton, Brendan Cole, John Fashanu, Nikki Sanderson, Lauren Steadman, Locksmith, Yasmin Evans and Tony Bellew.