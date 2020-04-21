Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins stars on what viewers don’t see – “There was a challenge before the challenge!”

The hardest present on tv, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is again and it’s going to definitely put some very well-known faces by way of their paces.

The likes of Katie Value, Joey Essex, Nikki Sanderson and Anthea Turner are amongst the recruits taking on the challenge, which begins on Channel four tonight (20th April).

Directed by a staff of instructors, the celebrities will likely be pushed to their limits throughout the gruelling course of.

However in response to the stars, there’s a lot that viewers don’t get to see.

When talking to press together with RadioTimes.com, Sanderson prompt they needed to work even tougher than what was captured on digicam.

She revealed: “The viewers doesn’t get to see how lengthy all of it took and the pre bit before the precise challenge. Say, to get to a challenge you had a 45-minute to an hour trek up and down a hill together with your backpack on by way of marsh land before you even begin the challenge.

“You have been by no means simply dropped off at the challenge, there was a challenge before the challenge and that was actually troublesome.”

Helen Skelton echoed the sentiment, including how the hardest challenge is the concern of the unknown.

“It seems to be unhealthy,” she defined. “However as a viewer you don’t get to understand the powerful bit which is the concern of the unknown or the strain. Any a kind of duties on a random day you’d discover it okay, however it’s the fruits of all the pieces.”

What’s extra, Essex hinted it’s very totally different to different actuality exhibits he’s been a a part of, corresponding to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Right here!.

The previous TOWIE star mentioned: “The jungle is a good expertise. Yeah you’re ravenous, however with this present, it’s fully totally different ball sport. It’s probably not a present to be trustworthy, theres no producers there, you by no means see anybody from the present. It’s very totally different.”

Lauren Steadman, who competed in Strictly Come Dancing admitted they have been each difficult, however the SAS programme made for a extra heightened expertise.

“For me it was the absolute reverse of Strictly – there have been no hair and makeups, no glam, no glitter. Strictly was troublesome as a result of it was over 15 weeks so it was draining in that method, however SAS was 15 weeks jam-packed into eight days. You have been completely exhausted. They’re comparable in some ways – they’re each wonderful.”

However how will our well-known recruits fare by way of the course of?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs tonight on Channel four at 9pm