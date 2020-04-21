Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ Yasmin Evans says she felt DJ Locksmith saved her life during gruelling challenge

Radio presenter Yasmin Evans has credited Rudimental’s DJ Locksmith with “saving her life” on actuality present Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Evans mentioned that she continuously relied on the superstar for help during the collection, which begins tonight (20th April) on Channel 4.

“I really feel like Locky had saved my life,” she informed The Solar. “At these factors I actually might have a look at Locky and be like ‘I might marry you proper now mate, you’re my soulmate’.”

Evans claims that there have been many occasions on the present the place she felt “damaged” – and pinpointed one second particularly that she discovered to be an actual wrestle.

“There was one second I had with Lauren (Steadman) I’ve by no means felt like that in my complete life, you need to burst out crying and bawl from the depth of your soul, you’re feeling so many feelings, mentally and bodily.

“I used to be at some extent once I was like ‘is that this actual life?’ It’s a brief period of time, it feels such as you’re there for 5 years.”

In the meantime Locksmith commented that Evans was not alone in feeling damaged – including that everybody had been in an identical place on at the very least one event during the survival present.

He defined how there have been “hidden points” inside the present that he didn’t anticipate, however used them as alternatives to assist himself develop by confronting it.

The present sees a gaggle of 12 celebrities put by a collection of maximum challenges within the Atlas Mountains, with Ant Middleton presenting.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will return to Channel Four on 20th April at 9pm.