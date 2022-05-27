Celebrity Wars: Andor items its first trailer, confirms its premiere date on Disney + and likewise its 2nd season

Andor simply were given an professional premiere date at Celebrity Wars Birthday celebration 2022. This Rogue One prequel tale is coming on August 31, 2022 on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere.

Right through a panel on the tournament, we discovered that now not most effective the primary season of Andor will encompass 12 episodeshowever could also be running on a 2nd section with any other 12 episodes deliberate. Additionally, the tale will get started 5 years sooner than Rogue One.

As though that weren’t sufficient, they’ve additionally introduced us a primary trailer for the collection:

Disney has additionally shared the primary professional poster for Celebrity Wars: Andor.

Andor will practice the tale of Cassian Andor, the insurrection secret agent performed by way of Diego Luna who first seemed in Rogue One. Introduced again in 2018, it’s one in all Lucasfilm’s longest-running tasks. As said, it is set 5 years sooner than the robbery of the Loss of life Celebrity plans, and may just come with characters that had been minimize from different Celebrity Wars motion pictures. Regardless of now not having began, it kind of feels that there are already plans for a 2nd season, which might see the go back of the cheeky droid Ok-2SO.

This information from Andor has been one of the Celebrity Wars Birthday celebration unearths up to now, and joins the primary professional Willow teaser trailer, the primary symbol from Indiana Jones 5, the announcement of Celebrity Wars: Skeleton Workforce, and the affirmation that the 3rd season of The Mandalorian and the premiere of Ahsoka will arrive in 2023.