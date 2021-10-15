Celebrity Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Comedian E-book Miniseries Introduced

To have fun its opening at Walt Disney International, scheduled for 2022, Celebrity Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is getting a comic book guide miniseries from 5 problems that may center of attention at the many voyages of the Halcyon, the big name cruise send on which this interactive resort revel in takes position.

As detailed on StarWars.com, this miniseries, which it is titled Celebrity Wars: Halcyon Legacy, it is being written by means of Ethan Sacks (from Celebrity Wars: Bounty Hunters) and lines artwork from Celebrity Wars: The Upward thrust of Kylo Ren’s Will Sliney. This crew He additionally labored at the comedian guide miniseries Celebrity Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which used to be introduced in 2019.

Celebrity Wars: Halcyon Legacy #1 Portada por E.M. Gist / Symbol Credit score: StarWars.com

This “historical past spanning an generation from the Top Republic to the times of the First Order” (spans 275 years) will permit lovers to be informed extra about Halcyon and those that had been part of his historical past. But even so seeing the Lando Calrissian and Hondo Ohnaka’s first assembly, We will be able to additionally be informed the tale of Burryaga Agaburry from ‘The Top Republic’ and Nibs Assek protecting himself from an assault by means of Nihil on certainly one of Halcyon’s first journeys.

Talking of Burryaga, Wookiee Jedi will seem at the quilt of Celebrity Wars: Halcyon Legacy # 1, with artwork by means of EM Gist.

Whilst there is not any free up date as of this writing, it’s very imaginable it’s going to be launched sooner than the outlet date of Celebrity Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (scheduled for March 1, 2022). The purpose of this two-night immersive journey is to permit visitors to are living your personal Celebrity Wars tale on the resort.

From wielding a lightsaber to serving to the Halcyon workforce, Or style meals from that galaxy some distance, some distance away. After all, a price ticket for a bunch of 4 is probably not precisely reasonable: it will value about $ 6,000.