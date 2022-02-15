Celebrity Wars: Hasbro Finds 3 New The Mandalorian Figures for the Antique Assortment

Hasbro has printed the following 3 Celebrity Wars figures and From IGN we will display you an unique first glance.

All 3 figures are a part of the Antique Assortment line, which makes a speciality of extremely articulated figures in vintage-inspired packaging. This new wave contains new Mandalorians noticed in The Mandalorian: As a result of Reeves (carried out by means of WWE famous person Sasha Banks) and Awl Woves (Simon Kassianides), in addition to a brand new model of the Migs Mayfield by means of Invoice Burr. In spite of their small scale (9.5 centimeters), all 3 figures endure a strikingly detailed likeness to their respective actors.

Take a just right take a look at all 3 figures within the gallery under:

They are not to be had for pre-order but, however you’ll talk over with the professional Celebrity Wars site for pricing and liberate dates, despite the fact that. in Spain this data has now not but been showed.

Lately we additionally display you extra Celebrity Wars figures launched by means of Hasbro, from the Unfashionable assortment that provides in point of fact gorgeous pieces. We additionally noticed the logo’s new assortment with figures from The E-book of Boba Fett, the most recent sequence within the franchise noticed on Disney+.

After the top of the primary season of The E-book of Boba Fett, the following Celebrity Wars sequence that we can see on Disney + would be the one starring Obi-Wan Kenobi, which already has an professional liberate date. A couple of days in the past, Ewan McGregor himself spoke about his go back and his reunion with Hayden Christensen, who will go back to the sequence to play Anakin / Darh Vader.