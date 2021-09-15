Celebrity Wars: Knights of the Outdated Republic remake confirms fan suspicions about its exclusivity

The development PlayStation Exhibit gave explanation why to have a good time Celebrity Wars lovers with a remake of Celebrity Wars: Knights of the Outdated Republic (Celebrity Wars KOTOR Remake). The presentation trailer didn’t display a lot data and we didn’t know a lot in regards to the recreation after the development thru an respectable weblog.

Whilst the keenness and doubts blended within the minds of the lovers, a query flooded the networks: Will Celebrity Wars: Knights of the Outdated Republic remake be a PS5 unique recreation? As a result of let’s needless to say the PlayStation Exhibit match used to be devoted to the way forward for Sony’s next-generation console. It did not take lengthy for the corporate to verify the fears of many lovers: Celebrity Wars: Knights of the Outdated Republic remake will probably be unique to PS5.

A legend remade. Celebrity Wars: Knights of the Outdated Republic – Remake is coming solely to #PS5. percent.twitter.com/TVnOxYWhQp – Sony (@Sony) September 13, 2021

This information will have to no longer come as a wonder to somebody because it used to be introduced at an match devoted to PS5 and it used to be no longer the one online game introduced to be launched solely for the brand new PlayStation console: Wonder’s Spider-Guy 2 and Wonder’s Wolverine will probably be too. Alternatively, God of Battle: Ragnarok can have a model for PS4.

As for the remainder of the platforms, can even come to PC. We will have to attend to peer if the Celebrity Wars: Knights of the Outdated Republic remake will push the bounds of PS5 through the years or if it is going to be any other a type of video games that many lovers will revel in from a distance.