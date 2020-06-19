Celebrity Watch Celebration: Severely, What The Hell Is Up With Ozzy Osbourne’s Puppet?

Go away a Remark
Warning! The following comprises spoilers for the Celebrity Watch Celebration episode “It is A Celebration With The Fab 5.” Learn at your individual threat!
I can take lots of issues from Celebrity Watch Celebration and even benefit from the bizarre act of watching a celeb watch a preferred present, however I can not ignore the truth that Ozzy Osbourne has ceaselessly featured a doppelganger ventriloquist puppet because the sequence first started. I’ve waited weeks for an evidence and I am at my wits’ finish.
At first, I assumed possibly Osbourne was simply showcasing how kooky he can nonetheless be regardless of his outdated age, and that this puppet could be hilarious for one episode after which fade away. Ozzy’s puppet hasn’t been in each second of the Osbournes watching tv, however as of this episode he is definitely been in it sufficient to be thought-about a recurring character.
Is it a bit that he is doing only for the present? My intestine tells me no, solely as a result of Kelly and Sharon Osbourne appear so nonplussed by it that it nearly appears like a typical prevalence. If it is not a bit, how lengthy has this been happening? I needed to dig for solutions, they usually weren’t simple to seek out. For anybody curious, here is the story I’ve discovered behind this puppet on Celebrity Watch Celebration.
The earliest info I may collect on the existence of this weird little totem is that Ozzy Osbourne was seemingly within the vetriloquist sport at the least way back to 2007. Osbourne spoke a few puppet in an interview with SPIN journal in 2010, and talked in regards to the hidden ardour the world at giant did not learn about.
Lots of people do not know I am a budding ventriloquist. I have been engaged on it for the previous three years. My dummy is called Lord Charles, and he’d prefer to carry out with Jeff Dunham someday.
I do not know if Lord Charles is the title of the puppet we see on Celebrity Watch Celebration, although there’s some significance in Ozzy Osbourne naming his puppet that. Lord Charles was the dummy of well-known British ventriloquist Ray Alan, who had really died a pair months previous to that interview. Did Osbourne title his dummy (which in all probability by no means obtained to hold with Jeff Dunham) after Alan’s as a tribute to the performer’s legacy? It is attainable, although I’ve no means of figuring out with out asking the Prince of Darkness himself.
About 5 years after that interview, Ozzy Osbourne made a publish on Twitter. There was a state of affairs happening in his home, and the puppet which will or is probably not named Lord Charles was concerned.
The doll has additionally been talked about in skilled music interviews like one Ozzy Osbourne did in 2018 with Revolver, and that is about all I can discover on the web. I’ve so many extra questions, however truthfully, I do really feel considerably content material in figuring out that Ozzy Osbourne’s puppet isn’t just one thing he busts out for Celebrity Watch Celebration. That is sufficient for me to relaxation simple for now, although if subsequent week Sharon and Kelly every have one I’d simply lose it over again.
Celebrity Watch Celebration airs on Fox Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for all the newest information taking place in tv and films in 2020 and past.
