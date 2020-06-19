Celebrity Watch Celebration: Severely, What The Hell Is Up With Ozzy Osbourne’s Puppet?

Warning! The following comprises spoilers for the Celebrity Watch Celebration episode “It is A Celebration With The Fab 5.” Learn at your individual threat!

I can take lots of issues from Celebrity Watch Celebration and even benefit from the bizarre act of watching a celeb watch a preferred present, however I can not ignore the truth that Ozzy Osbourne has ceaselessly featured a doppelganger ventriloquist puppet because the sequence first started. I’ve waited weeks for an evidence and I am at my wits’ finish.