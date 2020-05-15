Celebrity Watch Celebration: Why Apple’s Steve Wozniak Got So Emotional Watching Dirty Dancing

Depart a Remark
Warning! The next comprises spoilers for Celebrity Watch Celebration Episode 2. Learn at your individual danger!
Fox’s newest tv tv phenomenon, Celebrity Watch Celebration, simply completed its second week, and slowly however certainly, audiences are warming as much as the concept. Granted, there are nonetheless a great variety of people who find themselves now questioning each choice they’ve made in life as they watch celebrities react to a tv present, slightly than watching that present for themselves, however there is not any denying it has a sure enchantment. The truth is, this week’s episode had a surprisingly open and sincere second after Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak watched Dirty Dancing along with his spouse.
The Woz was seen wiping his eyes in a few the short pictures proven of him and spouse Janet Hill as they watched the film. The tears actually began rolling through the movie’s most well-known scene, and as Celebrity Watch Celebration‘s credit ran, Wozniak revealed why watching the film received him so emotional.
I’m recovering after that one. I grew up extra of a geek and I didn’t have, you recognize, any love. I feel it was like my third yr of school after I received my first kiss. I used to be kind of gradual on that. It all the time meant loads to me as a result of I didn’t have a whole lot of it.
It was a surprisingly heartwarming second, contemplating that, solely minutes earlier than, Grasp P was asking his son Romeo if he might think about him and “Angeline Jolene” dancing like Child and Johnny. Steve Wozniak was comforted by his spouse, and the 2 shared a young second as he assured her and the digital camera he has all of the love he wants now.
Steve Wozniak’s surprisingly sincere commentary is one more magical upside of Celebrity Watch Celebration which I didn’t see coming. Final week, Ozzy Osbourne confirmed us that there are some laughs available in these movie star interactions, and this week, Wozniak made me really feel emotions. Fairly quickly, individuals might be quoting deep statements made by Jojo Siwa about Tiger King if this development continues, and I am completely on board with it.
In hindsight, maybe it should not be so stunning to see Steve Wozniak react so emotionally to Dirty Dancing. He clearly has a ardour for dancing, judging from his participation on Dancing With The Stars over a decade in the past, and whereas his strikes on the time weren’t fairly on par with Patrick Swayze within the iconic film, he nonetheless did a fairly rattling good job whereas he lasted.
I am all for the comedic commentary and riffing on widespread reveals, but when Celebrity Watch Celebration provides extra healthful moments just like the one with Steve Wozniak, that is OK too. This present has definitely been a nice shock in Hollywood’s rush to launch content material as stay-at-home orders stay in place, and I am hoping it may possibly preserve its high quality because the weeks go on.
Celebrity Watch Celebration airs on Fox Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Follow CinemaBlend for the most recent information occurring in tv and flicks, and for a have a look at what’s on the horizon.
