Celebrity Watch Celebration: Why Apple’s Steve Wozniak Got So Emotional Watching Dirty Dancing

Fox’s newest tv tv phenomenon, Celebrity Watch Celebration, simply completed its second week, and slowly however certainly, audiences are warming as much as the concept. Granted, there are nonetheless a great variety of people who find themselves now questioning each choice they’ve made in life as they watch celebrities react to a tv present, slightly than watching that present for themselves, however there is not any denying it has a sure enchantment. The truth is, this week’s episode had a surprisingly open and sincere second after Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak watched Dirty Dancing along with his spouse.