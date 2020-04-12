Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire star John Barnes on his loss: “I blame the viewers!”

Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? returned tonight with Charlotte Church, Richard Osman and John Barnes in the scorching seat.

However whereas some had been proud of their wins, with each Charlotte and Richard going house with 32ok, John was despatched house early with £1,000.

It comes after he determined to go together with the viewers on a solution, moderately than his preliminary guess, which turned out to be the right alternative – and he has a bone to decide with them.

“I blame the viewers!” he informed RadioTimes.com after we caught up for a chat.

Referring to the soccer rivalry between Manchester and Liverpool, he joked: “You go on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and anticipate to win at the very least £250,000, and that’s why I blame the viewers in Manchester, as a result of they know I’m from Liverpool they usually’re in all probability Man United followers, in order that they needed me to get it flawed.”

Regardless of not being proud of his win, John feels he “did very properly” up till to that time, and was happy he was in a position to donate some cash to the Jamaica Primary Faculties Basis.

A lot so, he’d be prepared to give it one other shot.

“I might do it once more! It was a enjoyable factor to do and naturally all of us suppose we all know the whole lot in the world with common information,” he revealed.

“I used to be simply so disenchanted with that query however you’ll be able to’t go in opposition to the viewers.”

So how will he put together subsequent time spherical?

“You’ll be able to’t observe. You’ve simply bought to hope. And naturally you get Jeremy out the means in a short time as a result of he doesn’t know a lot. I feel with Chris Tarrant you used to wait to a bit additional down the line as a result of he knew a bit extra,” he stated.

As an alternative, the 56-year-old prefers to get pleasure from the second, telling us: “I’m not a nervous individual. Even after I play soccer, I’ve all the time thought it doesn’t matter if there’s 100 individuals watching or 100,000 – you continue to have to do what you do. I all the time say don’t play the event, play the recreation.

“So if I’m enjoying a quiz recreation at house with the children, and I do know the solutions or I don’t know them, what distinction does it make if I’m enjoying in entrance of 5 million individuals on TV.”

We guess you’ll be able to’t go flawed with an additional grand for charity. Higher luck subsequent time, John!

Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is on Sunday 12th April on ITV at 7pm. If you’re on the lookout for extra to watch try our TV information.