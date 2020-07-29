Celebs Go Virtual Dating’s Tom Read Wilson reveals he’d love to take part in Strictly 2020

TV receptionist Tom Read Wilson, who has been entertaining viewers this week along with his innuendo-filled pep-talks on Celebs Go Virtual Relationship, has revealed that the E4 courting collection isn’t the one actuality programme he’s keen to seem on.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, the TV persona stated that he would say sure to BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing as he’s a “very eager polka dancer”.

When requested whether or not he’d be up for Strictly this 12 months, Read Wilson replied: “I love dancing, I completely love it and I’m a really eager polka dancer and I’m a really eager waltzer so sure.”

“Really funnily sufficient, I’ve executed loads of ballet and loads of dance in my theatrical coaching, however little or no associate dancing and it’s one thing the place I’ve had one chocolate out of the field, so it does fascinate me, sure.”

This 12 months’s collection of Strictly is predicted to take place later this autumn, however with numerous social distancing measures in place, together with the introduction of ‘isolation bubbles‘ for skilled dancers and fewer celebrities taking part.

Though the 2020 line-up has not but been introduced, numerous VIPs are rumoured to be taking part, equivalent to I’m A Celeb winner Jacqueline Jossa, DJ Maya Jama and Coronation Road’s Jack P Shepherd.

Celeb’s Go Relationship star Read Wilson, who can also be a skilled actor and singer, has appeared on the E4 present because the movie star courting company’s receptionist since its first collection in 2016.

Though numerous courting brokers have come and gone all through the present’s historical past, he now seems on the present alongside present specialists Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson.

The present collection, named Celebs Go Virtual Relationship, is a smaller season the place the well-known contributors go on numerous webcam and real-life socially-distanced dates due to the continued coronavirus pandemic.

Explaining his function on the digital collection, Read Wilson stated that he has been orchestrating the actual dates, while additionally performing because the “collection guinea pig”.

“I’m the one singleton of the three that work on the company, so I’ve been digital courting and I’ve realised some very curious silver linings that one mightn’t think about earlier than having executed it,” he stated.

“For instance, you’ve gotten entry to your personal media so I had one digital date very early on in lockdown the place the gentleman was a pianist and he stated, ‘Let me play you a bit of Chopin’, and I stated, ‘I love that.’”

“We had a type of Desert Island Discs date which was beautiful,” he continued. “Alas there was no sequel sadly.”

Celebs Go Virtual Relationship airs each Monday at 10pm on E4.