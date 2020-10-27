Celine Dion, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan Join ‘Textual content for You’

Celine Dion, Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been forged in Sony’s Display Gems romantic drama, tentatively titled “Textual content for You.”

The movie is an English remake of the German-language movie “SMS Fur Dich,” primarily based on Sofie Cramer’s novel. The story facilities on a girl who, after tragically dropping her fiancé, begins to ship romantic texts to his outdated cell. It seems the quantity has been reassigned to a person throughout city affected by an identical heartbreak. The 2 meet and really feel an plain connection, however can’t appear to go away the previous behind. Dion’s music offers them the braveness to take an opportunity on love once more.

Jim Strouse is directing from his personal script, and Lauryn Kahnis is endeavor the newest re-write. Thunder Highway’s Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein are producing.

Dion is a Sony Music artist with file gross sales of over 200 million worldwide. She received Academy Awards for finest unique tune for “Magnificence and the Beast” and “My Coronary heart Will Go On.”

Heughan is finest recognized for his position as an actor and producer on the hit Starz collection “Outlander.” He not too long ago starred within the comedian e-book film “Bloodshot” with Vin Diesel and “The Spy Who Dumped Me.”

Chopra Jonas will subsequent be seen within the Netflix’s adaptation of “The White Tiger,” which she additionally govt produced, and “We Can Be Heroes,” directed by Robert Rodriguez. She is presently creating an untitled buddy comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Common, which she is going to co-produce and star in. Chopra Jonas can also be in manufacturing for the Russo Brothers’ “Citadel” and “The Matrix 4.”

Strouse directed “Grace Is Gone,” which obtained the Sundance Movie Pageant viewers award for hottest dramatic function, in addition to the Waldo Salt screenwriting award. Most not too long ago, Strouse wrote and directed “The Unimaginable Jessica James,” which stars Jessica Okay. Williams, Chris O’Dowd, Lakeith Stanfield and Noel Wells.

