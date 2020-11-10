Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder Sign on for ‘Nurse Heroes’ Concert

Celebrities and philanthropists are becoming a member of forces to honor our Nurse Heroes with an all-star live performance to be broadcast worldwide on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 26, 2020. The occasion will function artists together with Black Eyed Peas, Andrea Bocelli, Céline Dion, Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, David Foster, Katharine McPhee Foster, Josh Groban, Carole King, Maluma, Leslie Odom Jr., Pitbull, Allen Stone, Gloria, Emily and Emilio Estefan, the Wailers, Stevie Wonder, host Whoopi Goldberg and particular appearances by Billy Crystal, Oprah Winfrey.

The live performance will present funds for packages together with scholarships for nurses and their kids. It’s produced by Emilio Estefan, who says, “I’ve had the privilege of manufacturing some very particular live shows however the response from celebrities for Nurse Heroes has been extraordinary, mixed they’ve over 450 million followers following them on social media.

“Collectively we are able to change the long run – with this live performance we’ll assist NurseHeroes.org fund packages together with scholarships for nurses and their kids.

Taylor Swift will even be lending her help with a donation of a collectible version “Folklore” guitar signed by her to be auctioned for the advantage of the Nurse Heroes Basis.

The occasion is co-produced by Occasions Sq. Dwell Media and Grammy nominee Shelly G. Berg of The Frost College of Music’s Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra as Musical Director. A proficient choir of fifty nurses from Northwell Well being will even carry out as an ensemble with featured celebrities.