Céline Petit, Veteran French Film Publicist, Dies at 45

Céline Petit, a revered French publicist who labored at the Public Systeme Cinema on quite a few festivals, died on Friday as a result of sickness. She was 45.

Petit’s loss of life was confirmed by Bruno Barde, the managing director of the Public Systeme Cinema, the place she labored for 18 years. Petit was answerable for the press relations at the Public Systeme, a French PR agency that organizes key movie occasions such because the Deauville and Beaune festivals. She labored intently with abilities corresponding to filmmakers Nicolas Winding Refn and Park Chan-wook.

“We liked her like a daughter, like a pal, like a sister. She labored by our aspect for 18 years and the Public Systeme Cinema was a part of her household…Celine, in her work, refused to present in to the mediocrity and championed movies which she was answerable for, with the preventing spirit and the monitor file of a thriving skilled,” mentioned Barde in a tribute.

“By way of her work, both supporting festivals or movies, she triggered the admiration of others with the way in which she preserved to achieve excellence. Nicolas Winding Refn, Park Chan-wook, Hideo Nakata, Fatih Akin, Bong Joon Ho, Brillante Mendoza, Jaume Balagueró owe her part of their notoriety,” added Barde.

Many trade figures paid homage to Petit over the weekend, notably the French distributors Manuel Chiche at The Jokers and Jean Labadie at Le Pacte.

“Céline Petit left us. Along with her is gone part of our skilled life. Along with her fierceness, her professionalism, her kindness, she gave all her power to the auteurs we championed,” mentioned Chiche, who added that Petit was an “ally of Nicolas Winding Refn, Park Chan-wook, Bong Joon Ho and Ryan Gosling, amongst others.” “Céline was additionally, past all the things, my pal. Immediately my coronary heart is damaged,” mentioned Chiche in a letter.

Labadie wrote on Twitter that he felt an “immense disappointment” upon listening to of her passing.

The French filmmaker and creator Stephane Foenkinos additionally paid her tribute on Twitter.