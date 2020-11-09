Celine Sciamma Shooting New Movie ‘Petite Maman’ in France

Following on the heels of vital smash “Portrait of a Younger Woman on Fireplace,” Celine Sciamma has simply began taking pictures her subsequent movie, “Petite maman,” in Paris.

Though the plot is below wraps, the film will cope with childhood and can star two eight-year-old children, in accordance with Les Inrocks journal.

Sciamma is re-teaming along with her common producer Bénédicte Couvreur at Lilies Movies, and MK2 Movies, which is able to deal with worldwide gross sales on the movie. Headlined by Adele Haenel and Noémie Merlant, “Portrait of a Younger Woman on Fireplace” was offered around the globe by MK2 Movies after competing at Cannes and successful the most effective screenplay award. On prime of successful a flurry of prizes and a Golden Globe nomination, the French movie carried out properly on the abroad field workplace, notably in the U.Ok.

“Petite maman” will mark Sciamma’s fifth movie. The favored French screenwriter-director beforehand make clear childhood in her critically acclaimed movie “Tomboy” in 2011. The film gained a prize in Berlin.

“Petite maman” additionally brings again key crew members such because the seasoned cinematographer Claire Mathon, who gained a Cesar award for her work on “Portrait of a Younger Woman on Fireplace.”

Other than her profession as a filmmaker, Sciamma can be a well-liked screenwriter whose credit embody the Oscar-nominated animated characteristic “My Life as a Zucchini.” She additionally co-wrote Jacques Audiard’s subsequent movie “Les Olympiades” with Audiard and Léa Mysius (“Ava”). “Les Olympiades” began taking pictures in September in Paris.