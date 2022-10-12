Cell phones, parties and prolonged visits: the exclusive privileges of capos detained in Ecuadorian prisons

In July 2021, aliases Fito and JR, leaders of the Choneros criminal gang, signed a so-called peace agreement. (Photo: Jorge Guzmán/ THE UNIVERSE)

Los leaders of bands criminals have privileges in prisons Ecuador. This is one of the symptoms that demonstrate the lack of State control in the prisons, which since February 2021 have become the scene of brutal massacres that, so far, have left around 400 inmates murdered.

Several police, government and international reports confirm the worrying situation in Ecuadorian prisons, which are controlled by the leaders of different criminal groups. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rightsin March of this year, issued a document with the evaluation of the Ecuadorian penitentiary system, in which it detailed that the prisons are crossed by the corruption and highlighted that, instead of functioning as rehabilitation centers, they have become the operating headquarters of prison gangs.

The IACHR has already warned that in the prisons of Ecuador, “the leaders of these groups (criminal gangs) charge other inmates illegitimate and abusive prices for their cells and beds, as well as for access to services.” This is part of the control that the ringleaders have, who also enjoy other benefits.

Among the privileges are do not wear the prison uniformhave a safety circuit as well as certain cell amenities such as cell phones, internet, televisions and even being able to make bombastic celebrations. In addition, the couples visits of these ringleaders can extend for several days.

Members of the Chonekillers gang, Ñeta association, held in pavilion 2 of the Litoral Penitentiary (Photo: La Posta).

Alias Issueone of the leaders of the megaband The Choneroshe has his own security and can dress as he chooses and not in the orange uniform that prisoners wear.

In addition, in October 2021, it was known that Fito’s girlfriend was there for five days in jail accompanying the ringleader. The woman entered the center dressed as a prison officer.

In the case of Fito, the ringleader uses his cell phone at will, gives interviews from prison and even gave a press conference, with a live broadcast from his pavilion. Of the 36 penitentiary centers in Ecuador, only two have signal inhibitors.

Alias JRalso head of The Choneroscelebrated his birthday for several days. Recently, there was a party for maximum security prisoners who celebrated JR’s birthday with a music show and fireworks. The residents of the prison where JR is serving a sentence for homicide have pointed out that year after year there are celebrations of this type.

In the Guayaquil regional prison, maximum security prisoners threw a party for a gang leader. There were even fireworks

The party took place in the early hours of September 21 at the regional jail Guayas, 423 kilometers from Quito. This prison is next to the Littoral Penitentiarywhere the most macabre bloodbaths in the country have been recorded.

In the Latacunga jail105 kilometers south of Quito, the penultimate massacre was recorded, leaving 16 dead, including the capo Leandro Norero.

I don’t know, other timesthe boss”, who was confined in that prison while being investigated for crimes related to drug trafficking, also had privileges. According to the journalist specializing in security, Karol Noroñathe capo had a security circuit of at least 30 people. In addition, “he walked freely (through the prison), threw parties and had even mounted a kitchen where more than 60 people ateincluding (penitentiary) guides,” revealed Noroña.

The IACHR report already warned that there is “leaders who have differentiated and preferential treatment by the authorities”. Even these leaders would have a close relationship with police authorities. Alias ​​Fito, in a special produced by the media The mailassured that when there was an escape of prisoners from the Litoral Penitentiary, the Police requested help from the leaders and they, with their people, managed to locate the escapees.

The Police transferred Leandro Norero from a unit in Guayaquil to the Latacunga prison, on May 27, 2022. (Photo: National Police).

In addition, it is the leaders who authorize the Police to carry out the “rackets”, as in prisons they call the requisitions of weapons and other prohibited objects, according to what Fito told The mail.

Several cases prove the links between gangs, officials and members of law enforcement who try to bring weapons, ammunition, money or drugs into prisons. The Pacification Commission, created by the government of Guillermo Lasso, reported that at least 10% of officials who work in prisons work for criminal gangs within them.

While the ringleaders have privileges, the inmates who enter the prisons for minor crimes or while awaiting their trials must pay for a space to sleep, for food, security, clothing, etc., according to the relatives of the inmates.

