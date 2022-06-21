Celsius was the “goose that lays the golden eggs” for crypto investors. Now it has been frozen for a week and asks for more time

Last week was a catastrophe for investments in cryptocurrencies and, in this context of chaos, specifically on June 13, transactions were frozen on the Binance and Celsius platforms. Celsius is a cryptocurrency lending platform and that a few hours ago he still asked for time to be able to return.

Specifically, last night, the cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius has asked users to give you more time to stabilize liquidity and operationsafter the market crash has caused withdrawals to be frozen for its clients.

The cryptocurrency market has seen billions of dollars of value disappear in recent weeks, with bitcoin falling below the $20,000 mark during the weekend.

From offering high returns to retaining money

You are Celsius recognized for offering high returns to users who deposit their cryptocurrencies in the company, and those cryptocurrencies were used to lend them to other institutions, with the aim of generating a profit.

Last week, the company stopped withdrawals for customers due to “extreme market conditions.” While Binance, another giant, seemed to suffer from a technical problem that also exacerbated this problem, the Celsius thing was done by its managers.

In addition to recalling that “our liquidity and operations” must be stabilized, Celsius recalled that “this process will take time.” And they also say in his blog to reassure customers who do not have access to their money (nor do they know when they will have it), Celsius says that “we plan continue to work with regulators and officials in relation to this pause and our company’s determination to find a resolution”. It must be said that despite the seriousness of the problem, the publication is very concise.

Despite saying she is open to communication, Celsius said on her blog that she would pause Twitter Spaces y Ask Me Anything, (Interaction Spaces) “to focus on navigating these unprecedented challenges and trying to fulfill the responsibilities that we have to our community.”