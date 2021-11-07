Celta raised a 0-3 against Barcelona in the 95th minute and Coudet went crazy in the celebration

* Celta’s 3-3 at 95 minutes and Coudet’s celebration

Barcelona goes through a complicated stage in his first season after Lionel Messi and surely this presentation against him Celtic will be marked as an example of what happens in the bowels of the Catalan club. Those led momentarily by Sergi Barjuan, who as of Monday will already have the leadership of Xavi, they went to the changing room of the Municipal Stadium of Balaídos with a 3-0 in favor but they ended up throwing the game into the basket: those of Vigo scored three goals in the complement and celebrated the tie after 95 minutes of play.

The goal of Iago Aspas When the clock was approaching the sixth minute of addition, he unleashed madness in the entire Celta substitute bench, but especially his coach Eduardo Coudet. The Chacho He did not hesitate to jump onto the playing field as if he were just another player and celebrate the tie with joy by hugging each person who crossed his path.

The Argentine reaction of ecstasy is not for less. His team had taken a real beating in the opening 45. To the Blaugrana a burst of half an hour had hit him to almost close the scoreboard. Ansu Fati yelled the first at 5 minutes, Sergio Busquets stretched the distance at 18 and Memphis Depay signed the third at 34.

In the second half, Aspas managed to reduce the distance when 7 minutes had just been played and a circumstance in the Catalan team benefited Celta: suffered three injuries. Ansu and Éric García They could not play the second half due to different injuries, so they had to leave their place to Alexander balde and Ronald araujo.

With Celta’s first goal on the scoreboard, the Blaugrana suffered the third injury: Nico Gonzalez requested the change due to a physical problem and gave his position to Riqui Puig.

With that situation on the board, Nolito put the 2-3 with 15 remaining for the closing of the party and Aspas was in charge of signing a heroic goal in the fifth minute of addition.

The Argentine DT joked that his “head and throat” hurt due to the emotions of the game and celebrated this comeback: “If you do a cold analysis I think it was not for 0-3 the first half. There were four clear chances on each side and they scored three and we got none.. At rest you had to believe, you had to go looking. We adjusted some things and thought we could come back. I am proud of a team with so many balls that tries to go for the game by playing good football. Apart from the wear we did, we always respect our shape ”.

“The first half was even and in the second half we scored five goals, two were annulled, and we had to analyze the possible penalty against Galhardo. We would have loved for the game to last five more minutes, but going back from 0-3 to Barça makes us feel very good. At half-time we talked about what we had to believe, “he added about the match.

Former Rosario Central, Racing, Tijuana from Mexico and Inter from Brazil put on the motivational suit and asked the entire community to support Celta: “It is a good time to invite the mayor to come to the games and generate a point of attachment. If the tickets are expensive, you have to download them. We have a president who lives this with passion, who has no financial need, and if you tell him that you have to lower the price of tickets, the guy will be. Live for this club. He watches more games than I do. I am not the one to invite the mayor, but it is a good time to represent the city.

To the 47 years, the Chacho He completed his first year as the driver of the Spanish team and is fighting to escape from the bottom of the table. On 13 dates, the team it is 14th with 12 units and is just two above the decline product of three wins, three draws and seven losses.

