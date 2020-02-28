Celtic v Copenhagen preview: Watch Europa League on TV, live stream, prediction

Celtic take on Copenhagen as they search to achieve the Europa League spherical of 16.

The Bhoys recorded a 1-1 attract Denmark final week with Odsonne Edouard’s away aim giving Celtic a slight benefit going into the second conflict.

Neil Lennon will count on a rugged defensive efficiency to maintain Copenhagen from notching up an away aim or two themselves, however he is aware of he can’t rely on the present mixture scoreline on the midway level within the tie.

What time is Celtic v Copenhagen?

Celtic v Copenhagen will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 27th February 2020.

Learn how to watch Celtic v Copenhagen on TV

The sport will probably be proven live on BT Sport ESPN from 7:30pm.

Learn how to live stream Celtic v Copenhagen on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Celtic have produced some wonderful performances within the Europa League this season towards groups of a really first rate calibre.

Edouard is a striker worthy of many groups left within the event, and could possibly be the difference-maker as soon as once more.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Copenhagen