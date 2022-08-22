Censorship in Nicaragua: the newspaper La Prensa denounced that the forces of the Ortega regime stole equipment and machinery from its facilities

Members of the police remain at the entrance of a property belonging to Editorial La Prensa during a search operation, in Managua (EFE/ Jorge Torres)

The newspaper the press of Nicaragua, the oldest in the country and which has been occupied by the police for a year, denounced on Monday that operators of the Daniel Ortega regime are removing equipment and machinery from its facilitieswhere “construction works” are also carried out.

“The Ortega Murillo regime is trying to put an end to 96 years of history of the doyen of national journalism, dismantling the campus that housed him,” said an article published in the newspaper, which has only circulated digitally since its closure and police occupation on March 13. August 2021. “What will your facilities become?”he asked himself.

consulted by the agency APthe chief editor of La Prensa, Eduardo Enriquezsaid that in recent days regime employees have entered the newspaper’s facilities and have removed machinery, according to witnesses who passed in front of the building, located in the northern sector of the capital, Managua.

Enríquez does not know how much equipment or machines have been stolen from the newspaper’s headquarters, where only heavily armed police remain. They also received reports of alleged renovations on the campus that houses the newspaper and the printing house of the pressthe most modern and best equipped in the country.

“We are not surprised that they carry out this theft of facilities and equipment”Enriquez said. He also recalled that the same thing happened with other independent media, such as the publication Confidential and the channel 100% Newswhose buildings were occupied by the police in 2018 and subsequently awarded to government entities.

Dictator Daniel Ortega continues the persecution against the Nicaraguan press

“And I call it theft, not even confiscation, because confiscation is prohibited in the Constitution”added the journalist. According to article 44 of the Nicaraguan Magna Carta, the State guarantees private property and does not allow expropriations.

Enríquez recalled that a month ago the entire newsroom of the press was forced to leave Nicaragua for police chase and raids on the homes of the last remaining journalists and photographers of the newspaper in the country.

According to the trade organization Independent Journalists and Communicators of Nicaragua (PCIN), At least 150 communicators have gone into exile due to pressure or threats since 2018. Six other journalists have been imprisoned for more than a year, including the manager of La Prensa, Juan Lorenzo Holmanand the former director of 100% News, Miguel Mora.

In Enríquez’s opinion, the Sandinista regime has intensified its pressure on the independent press and the Catholic Church in recent weeks, two of the few critical sectors that still exist in Nicaragua.following the jailing of opposition leaders, student leaders, businessmen and activists.

At least three television channels and nine radio stations, most of them linked to the Catholic Church, were closed in the last month. More than 1,000 NGOs were closed this year by decision of the Executive.

The Police of the Nicaraguan dictatorship raided several critical media (REUTERS / Carlos Herrera)

The Sandinistas”they have finished not only with the opposition, but with any entity that can emit an independent thought”, said the editor-in-chief of the press.

Enríquez considered that the expressions of the opposition in the social networks are hardly “A relief from one or another citizen, from anonymity… they have imposed a regime of terror.”

With respect to the presssaid that its journalists have reorganized in exile, from where they will continue to work. “They have not been able to silence us”he underlined.

Nicaragua has been experiencing a serious political crisis since the government forcefully repressed a social uprising in April 2018 and caused 355 deaths, more than 2,000 wounded and at least 100,000 exiled, according to human rights organizations. The opposition, for its part, assures that there are about 190 “political prisoners” in different prisons in the country.

