Centenary celebrations being celebrated in AMU, PM Narendra Modi will be the chief guest

Aligarh: On December 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations on the completion of 100 years of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). In this program, however, they will be available virtually. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also join him in this program. Let us know that this is the first time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to participate in any program of AMU.

According to Omar Salim Pirzada, Tarjumana of AMU, the centenary celebrations are being celebrated to celebrate 100 years of AMU. Centenary celebrations are a very important ceremony for all universities. He said that it is the best thing that the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations. Also, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will also be available.

It was announced by AMU some time ago that he is expected to come as the chief guest of the country's President Ramnath Kovind in his centenary celebrations but now Narendra Modi will participate in the virtual program as the chief guest. Please tell that this university was created by issuing a notification gazette on 1 December 1920. However, the then AMU Vice Chancellor Mohammad Ali Mohammad Khan Raja Saheb started AMU as a ritual.