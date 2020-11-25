Centenary celebrations of Lucknow University: PM Modi unveils 100-year commemorative coin, postal stamp is also released

100 Year Completed of Lucknow University: Lucknow University of Uttar Pradesh is celebrating the centenary year. On the completion of 100 years of Lucknow University, PM Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) is participating in the ceremony being held today. PM Modi took part in the ceremony through video conferencing. The PM has also unveiled a 100-year commemorative coin. Along with this, stamps were also released. Also Read – ESMA implemented in UP, government employees will not be able to strike for 6 months, big decision of Yogi government

PM Narendra Modi releases special stamp and Rs 100 coin to commemorate the Centennial Foundation Day of the University of Lucknow.

PM Modi, along with unveiling the 100-year commemorative coin of the university, issued a special commemorative postage stamp. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also present in the ceremony with PM Modi.

Why should not the university do an analysis of local skills, courses related to local products, and skill development in districts that fall under its academic limits ?: PM Narendra Modi at Centennial Foundation Day of Lucknow University

Explain that Lucknow University was established in 1920. It was aimed at promoting quality education and Indian values ​​and to serve the society and humanity. Lucknow University has completed 100 years of its journey.