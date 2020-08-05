Center approves CBI investigation, SC said – truth of Sushant’s death should be revealed

new Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday described Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a talented artiste and said on Wednesday that the truth of the cause of his death should be revealed. Meanwhile, the central government informed the apex court that it has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government to hand over the matter to the CBI for investigation. According to sources, the Department of Personnel Ministry of the Center has sent the CBI investigation recommendation of the Bihar government to the Central Investigation Agency. CBI can register a case in this case tomorrow. Also Read – SSR Death Case: BMC not ready to leave Vinay Tiwari despite letter from Patna IG

On this step of the Central Government, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, “The Central Government has accepted the recommendation of the State Government to conduct a CBI inquiry in the case filed by Patna of the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput. Thanks to the central government for this. Hope now a better investigation and justice will be found. Also Read – Sushant case: SC rebuked for quarantining IAS officer, Mumbai Police-Maharashtra government gave wrong message

The Central Government has accepted the recommendation of the State Government to conduct a CBI inquiry into the case filed in Patna by the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput. Thanks to the central government for this. Hope that now a better investigation and justice can be found: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File photo)

The apex court has directed the filing of reply within three days on the petition of Krishna Kishore Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput and the government of Maharashtra and actress Riya Chakraborty.

In connection with the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Mumbai Police has so far recorded statements of 56 persons including Bollywood filmmakers Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Now he has to make the court aware of the progress of his investigation.

Central Bureau of Investigation has received notification from the central government and the agency will take up the investigation of #SushantSinghRajput‘S death case: CBI Sources – ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

In the FIR lodged at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna on July 25, Riya has been accused of forcing Sushant to commit suicide. Riya has requested to transfer the FIR lodged in Patna in this case to Mumbai.

A single bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy heard Riya’s petition through video conference. Justice Roy said in his order, “An unfortunate incident occurred in which a talented artist died under such circumstances which are unnatural.” Now there is a need to investigate the circumstances in which this death occurred. “

Case listed for next week

Justice Roy said in the order, “After considering all the facts, all the parties are being given three days time to bring their views on this matter on record. The Maharashtra government will have to provide information about the status of the Mumbai Police investigation on the next date. The case is listed for the next week. “

Good message to send IPS officer in isolation

The court also took cognizance of the incident of sending the IPS officer of Bihar in a separate residence by the authorities in Mumbai and said, a good message has not been sent to send a police officer (from Bihar) in a separate residence. The bench remarked, “Mumbai Police has a good professional image. Please ensure that everything is done according to the law. “

Center said- has decided to hand over the investigation to the CBI

Earlier, on behalf of the Center, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, “The authorities have in principle decided to accept the request of Bihar Police to conduct a CBI inquiry into the matter.” The Center made this statement when senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and advocate Keshav Mohan on behalf of the Bihar government said that the Bihar Police has decided to hand over the investigation to the CBI in the case registered at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna.

IPS officer intern

Rohatgi said, “There should not be any hindrance from the Mumbai Police in this investigation. In this case, the Patna police has registered an FIR in a legal manner. ” He said that Maharashtra has arrested Bihar’s IPS officer and it seems as if she is working on behalf of the actress. He said that there is no reason to provide any kind of interim protection to this actress.

Court should not give protection order to Riya Chakraborty

On behalf of Sushant’s father, senior advocate Vikas Singh said that if the Supreme Court deliberates on this matter then he has no problem, but no order should be passed protecting Riya Chakraborty.

Singh alleged that the Maharashtra Police is destroying evidence in the case and should be directed to cooperate with the Bihar Police for the time being.

Maharashtra government opposes handing over the case to CBI

Advocate R Basant on behalf of Maharashtra said that the Patna Police has no right to register an FIR or investigate it in this matter and now it has been made a political matter. The Maharashtra government said, “We are doing our job professionally and it is unfair to stigmatize the Mumbai Police in this way.” The Maharashtra government is opposing handing over the case to the CBI.

FIR was registered on Riya Chakraborty on July 25

Riya Chakraborty, in a petition to the apex court on July 29, has requested to transfer the FIR lodged in Patna on July 25 in Patna with charges of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide and to stop the investigation by Bihar Police. .

Three Caviots were filed in the Supreme Court

Sushant’s father Krishna Kishore Singh, in an FIR lodged on July 25, accused Riya Chakraborty and six other persons, including his family members, of forcing Sushant to commit suicide. Sushant’s father Krishna Kishore Singh filed a caveat requesting the court not to take any action in this case without giving him notice, after which the Bihar government and Maharashtra government had also filed the cavity. The government of Bihar and Maharashtra had requested the court that before giving any order on this petition, their side should also be heard.