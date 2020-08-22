Center gave instructions to states, ‘There will be no restriction on movement of people and vehicles within the interstate and the state’

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to all state chief secretaries, saying that there should be no restriction on movement of people and vehicles within the interstate and within the state. The letter said that any such ban would be a direct violation of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Also Read – Nitish Kumar said – now every house in Bihar has electricity, no more “lanterns” are needed

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in his letter to all the state chief secretaries, has said that the local level ban on movement of people and vehicles within the interstate and the state is affecting the supply chains (supply chain) resulting in economic activity and employment. Interrupting is taking place.

