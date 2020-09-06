Center proposal: Return within 15 days Full money for flight tickets booked during lockdown

New Delhi: The central government has come up with a proposal that the entire amount should be given back by the airlines within 15 days for the tickets booked during the lockdown, and if an airline is in financial crisis and unable to do so, it should 31 Travel credit shell of choice of passengers should be provided by March 2021. It is proposed to refund the full amount for tickets booked during lockdown in domestic, international and foreign airlines. Also Read – Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reached Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, said- people took precautions at religious places, gave message to the world

In an affidavit in the Supreme Court, Director of Civil Aviation O.K. Gupta said, for domestic airlines if tickets were booked to travel directly through the airline or an agent during the first lockdown period 25 March-14 April between March 25-May 3 to the first and second lockdown period , In all such cases, full refund will be given by the airlines immediately.

The affidavit states, "For all other matters airlines will make all efforts to return the collected amount to the passenger within 15 days. If the airlines are not able to do so due to financial crisis, they will provide a credit shell to the passenger equal to the amount of fare collected. This credit shell will be issued in the name of the passenger who has booked the ticket. The passenger will be able to use the credit shell on any route of his choice by 31 March 2021. "

The Center stated that there would be incentive mechanism to compensate the passenger for delay in consumption of credit shell, eg from the date of cancellation of the ticket till June 30, 2020, 0.5 percent in the value of the credit shell (the value of the ticket previously taken). Will increase.

The affidavit further states, “Subsequently, the value of the credit shell will be increased to 0.75 percent of the face value per month by March 2021. Credit shell can also be transferred. Passenger credit shells can be transferred to any person, and airlines will honor such transfers. Airlines will create a mechanism to facilitate such transfer. At the end of March 2021, the airline will return cash to the credit shell holder. “

The Center said that this solution is feasible, as it balances the interests of passengers as well as airlines. He also urged the Supreme Court to pass a suitable order for its implementation.

Advocate Jose Abraham, representing the petitioner Pravasi Legal Cell, said, “The petitioner happily welcomes the initiative of the Central Government directing full refund for all tickets (domestic, international and foreign carriers). The Government’s approach is very balanced, as the credit shell time has also been extended till 31 March 2021. Passengers can use it for ticket booking and for not taking the credit shell, they will get full refund with a nominal interest and it is indeed a welcome move. ”