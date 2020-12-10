Center strict on attack on JP Nadda’s convoy, Home Ministry asks for report from Bengal government

new Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda is on a two-day Bengal tour, but now the politics of Bengal has become quite hot. After the attack on JP Nadda’s convoy, now the central government has also become strict on it. The central government on Thursday summoned a report from the state government regarding alleged ‘serious security lapses’ during the visit of BJP president JP Nadda to West Bengal. This report has been sought by the Union Home Ministry from the West Bengal government when on Wednesday, BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah. Also Read – Amit Shah said on JP Nadda’s convoy attack, ‘Bengal government will have to answer to the public for this sponsored violence’

In his letter, Ghosh alleged that a crowd of more than 200 people was present in front of the BJP office in Kolkata with sticks and batons and showed black flags. He had also claimed that some protesters climbed on cars parked in front of the party office and shouted slogans, but the police did not intervene to stop them. Also Read – JP Nadda said on the attack in Bengal- ‘I am safe because of Maa Durga’s blessings and bullet proof carriage’

A Home Ministry official said that the ministry has sought a report from the West Bengal government regarding alleged ‘serious security lapses’ during the BJP president’s visit. Ghosh also claimed in the letter, “During his (Nadda’s) programs in Kolkata today, it was noticed that there were serious flaws in security arrangements. This was due to the negligence or loose attitude of the police department. ” Also Read – West Bengal: BJP President JP Nadda’s convoy attacked, Kailash Vijayvargiya injured, car glass broken

Nadda is on a two-day tour of West Bengal. On Thursday, stones were thrown at his convoy in the Diamond Harbor area. Assembly elections are due in West Bengal next year.