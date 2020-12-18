Center will spend 10 thousand crores rupees in first phase of corona virus vaccination: report

corona vaccine in India: The central government will spend around Rs 10,000 crore for the first phase of the coronovirus vaccination campaign in which 30 crore citizens will be vaccinated on a priority basis. India Today gave this information by quoting sources from the Ministry of Finance. The report said that the government has expressed reluctance to seek financial help from international banks for this large and expensive program. Also Read – India vs Australia Test Series: Cricket Australia has given a big statement regarding the growing case of Corona in Sydney

The first phase of coronavirus vaccination will be funded by the center. Apart from this, many states are also expected to announce a free vaccination campaign on the lines of Bihar and Kerala, which will vaccinate their people for free.

Now the question arises, who will be on the priority list of the government? Just a few days ago an expert panel of the Center's Ministry of Health had earlier recommended that the COVID-19 vaccine should be distributed among the first three groups. First of these, one crore health care workers should be in top priority, followed by two crore frontline workers including police, armed forces, disaster management volunteers and finally, people above 50 years of age and then under 50 years of age. Will be included. The estimated population of the last category is close to 27 crores.