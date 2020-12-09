Central Cabinet Decisions: Self-reliant Bharat Rojgar Yojana gets approval, will cost Rs 22,810 crore

Central Cabinet Decisions: Several important decisions were taken in the Union Cabinet meeting today, in which the Central Government has approved Rs 22,810 crore for the Self-Reliant India Employment Scheme. This scheme will benefit 58.5 lakh employees of the country. The objective of this scheme is to encourage the corporate world to make new appointments and provide employment.

Addressing the media about the decisions of the cabinet, Union Minister Santosh Gangwar gave this information, in which he said that the scheme will cost Rs 1,584 crore in the current financial year. At the same time, the entire plan will cost a total of Rs 22,810 crore during the period 2020 to 2023. Also Read – Cabinet Meeting On Farmers Protest: A Big Decision Could Be Made On Farmers Bill! Important cabinet meeting begins

The Labor Minister also said that under the ‘Self-reliant Bharat Rojgar Yojana’, the government will contribute to the Retirement Fund (EPF) on behalf of both employees and employers for new appointments made by companies and other units for two years. He said that under this scheme, by 2023, Rs 22,810 crore will be spent and about 58.5 lakh employees will be benefited from this. Also Read – Sonia Gandhi Ka Birthday: Congress President not celebrating birthday on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi

Also Read – Cabinet Meeting: Cabinet meeting tomorrow morning before the sixth round of talks between the government and farmers – what will be the decision?