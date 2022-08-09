Central Córdoba defeated Defense and Justice 1-0 and achieved its second consecutive victory with Abel Balbo as coach

* Central Córdoba stringed together its second consecutive victory

Central Cordoba of Santiago del Estero defeated 1-0 to Defense and Justice with goal of Renzo Lopez in a meeting corresponding to the twelfth date of the Professional League in an atypical morning schedule of a working day. The game marked the return of the Santiago team to the stadium Alfredo Terrera after playing local in the Mother of Cities and meant a change of fortune for those led by Abel Balbo.

At the start of the match, set pieces played an important role in bothering the goalkeepers. However, both Rigamonti and Unsain responded well to keep a clean sheet. 11 minutes into the first half, Ivan Ramirez He finished off from medium distance and at the second post he arrived Renzo Lopez to push the goal. After the striker’s celebration, the VAR decided that the Uruguayan was offside at the time of his teammate’s shot.

Before the game resumes, Gabriel Alanis fell to the ground with a sore shoulder and early Sebastián Beccacece spent the first change to send to Manuel Duarte to the field by the left sector. Stocks leveled off after the tech intervention but it was the Railway who had the best chances to open the scoring. With little precision in the final meters, at halftime the confrontation was 0-0.

The Ferroviario cut the bad streak that had been dragging as a local (Photo: Central Córdoba Press)

Football always gives revenge and Renzo López was once again the protagonist of the meeting in partnership with Ramírez. An impeccable filtered pass from the right side to the striker left the Uruguayan hand in hand who eluded Unsain and broke the zero. the whole stadium Alfredo Terrera celebrated the goal of Central Córdoba without fear that the VAR could intervene.

The reaction of Hawk It was immediate and began to corner the local in his goal. At that moment, the figure of César Rigamonti became more relevant and deactivated several threats to maintain the minimum advantage in favor of those led by Abel Balbo. The final energies of those of Florencio Varela were in vain and the three points stayed in Santiago del Estero.

With this triumph, Central Córdoba won two games in a row for the first time in the championship for its fight for permanence and adds a total of 14 units that puts it in the squad in the middle of the table. For its part, Defense and Justice got stuck in the 17th also with 14 points.

formations

Central Cordoba (James of the Estero): Caesar Rigamontti; Ivan Ramirez, Fabio Pereyra, Franco Sbuttoni, Jonathan Bay; Francisco Gonzalez Metilli, Nicholas Linares, Jesus Soraire, Alexander Martinez; Claudio Riano, Renzo Lopez. DT: Abel Balbo.

Defense and Justice: Ezekiel Unsain; Nicholas Zalazar, Colombo Nazarene, Thomas Cardona; Nicholas Tripicchio, Julian Lopez, Kevin Gutierrez, Gaston Togni; Gabriel Alanis; Augustine Fountain, Nicholas Fernandez. DT: Sebastián Beccacece.

Referee: Jorge Baliño.

Estadio: Alfredo Terrera (Santiago del Estero).

