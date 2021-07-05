Central executive informed the Top Courtroom, ‘Twitter did not agree to the brand new IT laws’

New IT laws: The Middle on Monday informed the Delhi Top Courtroom that social media massive Twitter Inc has did not agree to India’s new Data Generation (IT) laws, that are the legislation of the land and are compulsorily adopted. it is vital to do. Additionally Learn – Google and Fb offered the primary record beneath the brand new IT laws, Ravi Shankar Prasad stated – a large step in opposition to transparency

The Middle, in a testimony filed within the Top Courtroom, stated non-compliance of IT laws amounted to violation of its provisions, because of which Twitter would possibly lose its immunity granted beneath the IT Act.

The affidavit has been filed in keeping with a petition by means of recommend Amit Acharya. Acharya had claimed that Twitter used to be now not following the brand new IT laws of the Centre.